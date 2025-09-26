Saudi Arabia Digital Health Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Vision 2030, Telemedicine and AI Drive Transformation Amid Rising Chronic Disease and Remote Care Demand

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Tele-healthcare, mHealth), by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application, by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia digital health market size was estimated at USD 2.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.94 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.81% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by strong government backing through Vision 2030, which prioritizes healthcare digitalization and tech-enabled service delivery.







Increased investment in telemedicine, AI, and health information systems is accelerating transformation across care settings. Rising chronic disease prevalence and demand for remote care solutions are pushing providers to adopt digital tools. A tech-savvy, young population is fueling the rapid adoption of health apps and wearable technologies. The Saudi government's Vision 2030 initiative is a major catalyst for the country's digital health transformation. It emphasizes enhancing healthcare accessibility, quality, and efficiency through technology.

Programs such as the Seha Virtual Hospital and Mawid are examples of how public services are being digitized to streamline patient engagement and care delivery. Large-scale investments in telemedicine infrastructure and electronic health records are laying the foundation for a tech-enabled healthcare ecosystem. In August 2024, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health launched the Regulatory Healthcare Sandbox, a digital health service platform designed to accelerate innovation in healthcare. The initiative offers startups and companies a secure environment to test and refine digital health and AI solutions, with the goal of integrating them into the national healthcare system.



Saudi Arabia is witnessing a sharp rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, creating sustained demand for long-term disease management tools. This trend is pushing the healthcare system to adopt digital solutions such as remote monitoring, AI-driven diagnostics, and mobile health applications. These tools are particularly valuable in rural and underserved areas, where access to in-person care remains limited, making digital health a practical necessity rather than a luxury. In 2024, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Saudi Arabia had a diabetes prevalence rate of 23.1% among adults. This equates to approximately 5.3 million adult cases out of a total adult population of nearly 25 million. The figure underscores a significant public health challenge for the country.



A young, digitally native population combined with rising smartphone and internet penetration is accelerating consumer adoption of digital health services. Citizens are increasingly engaging with fitness apps, online consultations, and wearable devices to monitor and improve their health. In July 2025, HIMSS joined forces with WHX Tech to advance digital health transformation in Saudi Arabia. As part of the partnership, the upcoming WHX Tech event in Dubai will offer professional development, strategic insights, and international best practices. Supported by regional health authorities, the initiative focuses on scaling key innovations such as artificial intelligence, interoperability, and cybersecurity within healthcare systems.

