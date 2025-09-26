Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 by Molecule (Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals), by Sales Channel (Prescription, Over-the-Counter)

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Molecule (Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals), by Sales Channel (Prescription, Over-the-Counter), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 25.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 41.42 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2025 to 2033. The introduction of innovative therapeutics for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is playing a key role in boosting market growth.







The launch of new biosimilars such as Cyltezo, Hyrimoz, Amgevita, Erelzi, Avsola, and Rituximab by leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., and Novartis has significantly reshaped the RA treatment landscape. For instance, In May 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a high-concentration, citrate-free formulation of Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm) the company's interchangeable biosimilar to Humira for treating multiple chronic inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and non-infectious uveitis.



In a similar development, January 2023 saw Novartis AG secure marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Sandoz's citrate-free, high-concentration formulation (HCF) of Hyrimoz (adalimumab). This approval extends to all indications of the reference medicine, including RA, uveitis, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. These next-generation biologics and biosimilars are designed to act on specific immune system molecules or receptors responsible for joint pain and inflammation, resulting in improved treatment outcomes. Rising demand for such targeted and efficient therapies is expected to further drive advancements in biologic treatments for RA.



In recent years, RA treatment strategies have shifted toward newer molecules capable of inducing disease remission. This evolution stems from a deeper understanding of RA's underlying mechanisms, leading to the creation of targeted biologic and synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). While first-line treatment still includes small-molecule DMARDs, corticosteroids, analgesics, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), these options primarily slow disease progression and manage inflammation rather than curing the condition. Moreover, they can cause notable side effects, such as gastrointestinal ulcers, immunosuppression, osteoporosis, nausea, cytopenia, fatigue, skin rashes, liver damage, psoriasis, and an increased risk of infections.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $41.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



