Davis Commodities Weighs Multi-Billion ESG Token Ecosystem for Global South Markets

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK) today announced that it is exploring the development of a multi-asset tokenization exchange hub aimed at converging its Real Yield Token (RYT) platform with carbon credits, renewable energy certificates, and ESG agricultural products.

The proposed hub would enable institutional and accredited investors to seamlessly allocate capital across tokenized portfolios backed by real-world commodities and environmental assets—establishing a new form of programmable ESG yield infrastructure.

Early modeling suggests the following potential impacts (pending regulatory and market alignment):

USD 1.2–1.8 billion in token issuance capacity during Year 1.

Yield curves dynamically derived from commodity arbitrage, energy production margins, and carbon credit trading.

Settlement throughput across traded assets accelerated by up to 70% compared to legacy systems.

A liquidity bridging layer to connect ESG projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

“We believe the next frontier in digital finance is not a single token, but an interoperable ecosystem of yield-backed assets across commodities, carbon, and renewables,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “By leveraging our RYT backbone, this hub could offer sustainable capital flows into global ESG initiatives while preserving transparency and efficiency.”

Davis Commodities is currently engaging with environmental registries, carbon credit platforms, and custody providers to evaluate pilot structures. No formal launch timeline has been committed.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

