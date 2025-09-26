Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Focus on Pharmacological Treatment, Non-pharmacological Treatment, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment Type (Pharmacological Treatment, Non-pharmacological Treatment), by End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atrial fibrillation market size was estimated at USD 26.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 65.33 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.44% from 2025 to 2033. The atrial fibrillation market is driven by a growing disease burden, rapid technological evolution in treatment and diagnostics, and the shift toward remote patient monitoring.







Companies capable of integrating these advancements into comprehensive care solutions are likely to lead market growth as clinical practices adapt to more efficient and patient-centric models. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions aimed at expanding access to innovative therapies will further accelerate market competitiveness.



The rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, driven by aging populations and an increase in risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, is a major factor driving market growth. Atrial fibrillation is one of the leading causes of stroke and heart failure, prompting healthcare systems to prioritize early diagnosis and effective management. The growing patient pool is directly increasing demand for pharmacological treatments and advanced interventional procedures. In May 2024, the CDC highlighted atrial fibrillation (AFib) as the most common heart arrhythmia treated in the U.S. The number of Americans affected by AFib is expected to rise to 12.1 million by 2030. AFib plays a role in roughly 158,000 deaths each year and contributes to about 1 in 7 stroke cases.



Technological advancements in catheter ablation, 3D electro-anatomical mapping, and wearable ECG monitors are enhancing the precision and safety of atrial fibrillation treatments. Integration of artificial intelligence in arrhythmia detection and procedural planning is enabling faster, more accurate diagnosis and targeted therapy. These innovations are expanding treatment options to more patients while improving procedural outcomes and reducing recurrence rates.

In April 2025, according to the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), new research unveiled at Heart Rhythm 2025 showcased how artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing safety and success rates in atrial fibrillation (AFib) treatments. The AI-driven DeePRISM model enables real-time waveform analysis during ablation procedures, improving outcomes for patients with persistent AFib. Experts highlighted AI's potential to transform electrophysiology by boosting clinical confidence and procedural precision.



The adoption of remote monitoring and telehealth platforms is changing how atrial fibrillation is managed, allowing continuous rhythm monitoring beyond clinical settings. Wearable ECG devices and smartphone-linked applications are providing real-time data to both patients and physicians, supporting proactive management and early intervention. Healthcare providers are leveraging these tools to monitor larger patient populations efficiently, especially for post-procedural follow-up and long-term care. In May 2025, researchers from the Melbourne Brain Centre developed an AI model that can detect silent atrial fibrillation (AF) in stroke patients by analyzing brain MRI scans. The technology showed promising accuracy (AUC 0.81) in differentiating AF-related strokes, offering a non-invasive and efficient detection method. This approach could potentially accelerate diagnosis and personalize stroke care by flagging hidden AF cases needing further cardiac evaluation.



The clustered column chart highlights the incremental rise in atrial fibrillation-related disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and death rates across the Americas from 1990 to 2021. DALYs increased from 117.14 to 120.68 per 100,000 and death rates rose from 4.18 to 4.84 per 100,000. This reflects a persistent and growing burden on healthcare systems, particularly in regions where access to early detection and advanced treatment remains uneven. Without targeted healthcare policies to bridge these regional disparities, the clinical and economic strain of atrial fibrillation is projected to intensify in the coming decades.



Atrial fibrillation (AF) remains the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia worldwide, posing a substantial challenge to healthcare systems due to its association with stroke, heart failure, and elevated mortality risks. Despite advancements in treatment options, the global prevalence of AF has more than doubled over the past three decades, driven by aging populations and lifestyle-related risk factors. In July 2025, according to The Lancet Regional Health Americas, regional disparities continue to shape the burden of atrial fibrillation across the continent. The U.S. experienced the highest rise in AF incidence and prevalence, while Canada saw a decline after age adjustments. Middle-income countries account for the majority of AF cases, facing rising incidence rates with limited screening infrastructure. Addressing these systemic gaps is critical to mitigating AF's escalating clinical and economic impact in the region.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $65.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent market outlook

Ancillary market outlook

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Global Atrial Fibrillation: Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTLE Analysis

Technology Landscape

Case Study Analysis

Companies Featured

AtriCure Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol- Myers Squibb Corporation

Cardio Focus Inc.

Sanofi Aventis

Biosense Webster Inc.

Endoscopic Technologies Inc.

Abbott (St. Jude Medical Inc.)

Johnsons & Johnson

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Report Segmentation



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmacological Treatment

Anti-arrhythmic Drugs

Anticoagulant Drugs

Non-Pharmacological Treatment

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency

HIFU

Cryoablation

Microwave

Laser

Maze Surgery

Electric Cardioversion

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rtj2h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment