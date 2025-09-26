Private Economic Council Welcomes Thomas “Biz Doc” Ellsworth to Its Ranks

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Private Economic Council (PEC), a coalition of leading economists, entrepreneurs, and policy advocates chaired by Trump advisor Stephen Moore, is pleased to announce that Thomas Ellsworth has joined the Council.

Thomas “Biz Doc” Ellsworth brings more than 30 years of leadership experience as a founder, CEO, president, COO, board member, and mentor across high-growth ventures, turnarounds, and investment firms. He has overseen and led transactional activity — including exits, IPOs, and financings — totaling more than $2 billion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thomas Ellsworth to the Private Economic Council. Thomas embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that powers real prosperity,” said Julio Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services and a founding member of the PEC. “His decades of success make him an invaluable asset as we push for reforms that reduce burden on taxpayers, expand economic liberty, and unlock opportunity for all Americans.”

Ellsworth has held senior roles at Integrity / PHP (Chief Strategy Officer), IBM, Sprint (VP of incubator development), and JAMDAT Mobile (executive VP of marketing & corporate development) and has founded and exited his own startup. He serves as an angel investor and managing director of a private equity firm, is the author of The Rat, the Race, and the Cage, and offers business coaching and mentorship through Bet-David Consulting.



About the Private Economic Council

The PEC works to advocate for policies that expand economic freedom, incentivize growth, and reduce the burden of government on workers and business owners alike. In addition to Thomas Ellsworth and Chairman Stephen Moore, the PEC is composed of former Representative Dave Brat, award-winning economist Barry Habib, founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services Julio Gonzalez, CEO, businessman, and media personality Wayne Allyn Root, and Papa John’s International founder John Schnatter.