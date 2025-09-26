U.S. Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Focus on Neurological & Mental Disorders, Diabetes & Kidney Disorders, Cancer, Wound Care

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Equipment, Services), by Indication (Neurological & Mental Disorders, Diabetes & Kidney Disorders, Cancer, Wound Care), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. home healthcare market size was estimated at USD 162.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 381.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.00% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with favorable reimbursement for home healthcare equipment.

According to Census Gov. article published in June 2025, the U.S. population age 65 and older rose by 3.1% (to 61.2 million) from 2023 to 2024, driven largely by the aging of the Baby Boomer generation and improvements in life expectancy. In contrast, the population under age 18 decreased by 0.2% (to 73.1 million) from 2023 to 2024, influenced by lower birth rates and changing family planning trends. Moreover, the recent advancements in technology & cost-effectivity of these are likely to drive growth during the forecast period.



The U.S. geriatric population has been increasing rapidly over the past decade. Typically, older adults prefer to remain in their homes as they age, rather than move to a medical facility. Additionally, many seniors choose home healthcare services after surgery or treatment at the hospital to shorten their hospital stays, which boosts demand in the market.

Older adults are also more vulnerable to chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, COPD, and Alzheimer's, which often require ongoing monitoring, medication management, and rehab services. Home healthcare provides these patients with a comfortable and familiar environment while easing the burden on hospitals and long-term care facilities. It also offers cost-effective, personalized care plans that address complex, multi-morbidity needs, making it an ideal solution for aging individuals with chronic conditions.

