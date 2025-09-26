Philips unveils latest CT and MR innovations in radiation therapy, advancing precision cancer care at ASTRO 2025

September 26, 2025

New Rembra RT and Areta RT [1] CT platforms drive accuracy and efficiency in radiation therapy with advanced workflows and long-term value

Philips debuts helium-free [2] BlueSeal RT 1.5T 70cm MR system with AI-powered SmartSpeed Precise, expanding its leadership in sustainable MR for radiation oncology

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – At the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2025 Annual Meeting, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will introduce groundbreaking additions in radiation oncology: the Philips Rembra RT and Philips Areta RT CT platforms, and the latest helium-free [2] BlueSeal RT 1.5T MR system. Designed to help radiation oncology teams deliver highly accurate, efficient, and patient-centered care, innovative technologies like the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector, built for AI and the AI-based Smartspeed Precise, represent a significant step forward in tackling the growing complexities of radiation therapy planning.





Setting new standards in CT simulation with speed, accuracy, and long-term value

CT imaging is the foundation of precision in radiation therapy planning, delivering accuracy to guide treatment. But as oncology teams face mounting demands for precision, efficiency, and consistency amid staffing and resource pressures, a new era of CT simulation is rising to meet the challenge.



Philips’ new Rembra RT and Areta RT systems are designed to make cancer treatment planning faster and more accurate. These advanced scanners produce clearer, more consistent images so doctors can see tumors in greater detail and plan treatments with confidence. They also save valuable time with ultra-fast image reconstruction speeds up to 106 images per second, and easy-to-use touchscreen gantry controls that help 91% of care teams work more efficiently [3]. A wide 85 cm extended field of view and next-generation 4DCT imaging capabilities can capture a full respiratory cycle in one scan up to 500 scan seconds with breath rates of 4-40 breaths per minute.



Beyond imaging, the systems support remote collaboration for planning and training, helping care teams stay connected and efficient without adding extra staff. And with Philips’ industry-first Tube for Life Guarantee and a design for which 20 years of service could be provided (provided commercial upgrades and maintenance), hospitals gain reliable, long-term value while keeping costs lower. Patients also benefit directly, with a high-performance table that allows flexible positioning, faster workflows that shorten waiting times, and shared-use radiology capabilities on Rembra RT to maximize department efficiency.



“Philips invented CT Simulation and introduced the industry’s first Big Bore RT system,” said Dan Xu, Business Leader of CT at Philips. “With Rembra RT and Areta RT, we’re once again setting new standards in radiation therapy, empowering care teams with the precision, dependability, and speed they need to deliver the best outcomes for patients.”



Philips is also currently working with MVision AI to explore opportunities to include MVision AI’s Contour+ AI-powered auto-segmentation software with Philips CT simulators, including the new Rembra RT and Areta RT systems. Contour+ delivers fast and precise automatic delineation of organs at risk and lymph node areas.



Philips expands MR leadership with helium-free BlueSeal RT [4]

Alongside its newest CT innovations, Philips is introducing BlueSeal MR RT in North America [5], the company’s latest helium-free [2] 1.5T 70cm MR system designed for radiation oncology. Powered by AI-based SmartSpeed Precise acceleration software, BlueSeal RT enables enhanced simulation confidence.

MR plays an increasingly vital role in radiation therapy, enabling clinicians to visualize tumors and surrounding healthy tissue with far greater detail, which is essential for planning precise treatments. By combining sustainability with advanced imaging, BlueSeal RT transforms therapy planning with enhanced simulation confidence, reducing registration errors to help protect healthy organs. In addition, MR-only imaging with MRCAT simplifies workflows. With full MR-only simulation protocols in as little as 10 minutes, patients also benefit, experiencing shorter scans that improve comfort and overall experience, especially for those wearing a mask.



With approximately 2,000 helium-free [2] MR scanners installed worldwide, Philips is driving the shift to sustainable MR. BlueSeal RT extends this leadership into radiotherapy by addressing a key challenge for oncology departments: installing MR systems in complex clinical environments such as Radiation Oncology departments. Its light-weight, vent-pipe-free design opens new siting possibilities - whether in basements, bunkers, or higher floors - while also lowering cost and energy use through helium-free [2] operation and PowerSave+ efficiency.



“BlueSeal RT is leading the way in MR for radiotherapy,” said Ioannis Panagiotelis, PhD, Business Leader MR at Philips. “By combining helium-free [2] sustainability with AI-powered acceleration, we’re enabling radiation oncology teams to plan and simulate with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence—while enhancing the patient experience.”



“Radiation oncology teams need transformative innovation to meet today’s accuracy, workflow, and cost challenges,” said Christopher M. Freese, MD, The Christ Hospital. “With Rembra RT, Areta RT, and BlueSeal RT, Philips is setting new standards for precision and efficiency in radiation therapy across CT and MR.”



[1] 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the US.

[2] 7 liters of helium are permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

[3] Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.

[4] BlueSeal RT is a configuration of BlueSeal XE/SE.

[5] BlueSeal RT is an add-on to the existing Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T MR systems that makes the system suitable for MR imaging for radiation therapy planning purposes. BlueSeal RT consists of RTGo SW and MR CouchTop accessory. RTgo is a software that provides MR-RT functionality including MRCAT (MRCAT Prostate, MRCAT Pelvis, MRCAT Brain, MRCAT Head &Neck)

