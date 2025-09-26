BexBack Launches Limited-Time 100% Deposit Bonus and No-KYC 100x Leverage Push as Market Volatility Peaks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack Exchange, a global cryptocurrency derivatives platform with more than half a million users, has rolled out an aggressive new incentive program designed to capture traders’ attention as digital asset volatility surges. The exchange is combining a 100% deposit bonus, up to 100x leverage, and no-KYC onboarding into a limited-time promotion that aims to lower entry barriers for both new and seasoned traders.

The announcement comes as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to post sharp intraday swings, creating opportunities for high-frequency futures traders. By doubling initial deposits and amplifying trading power, BexBack’s campaign is positioned to help market participants capture outsized returns while navigating unpredictable conditions.

100x Leverage Explained

At the core of BexBack’s offering is 100x leverage, which allows traders to open positions a hundred times larger than their actual capital. In practice, this means a trader depositing the equivalent of 1 BTC can command a position worth 100 BTC.

For example, if Bitcoin is trading at $100,000 and a trader opens a short position with 1 BTC margin, their effective exposure is 100 BTC. Should the market dip to $95,000, the profit calculation would be:

(100,000−95,000)×100÷95,000=5.263BTC(100,000−95,000)×100÷95,000=5.263BTC

That translates into a 526% gain from a single move. When paired with the platform’s new 100% deposit bonus, the potential returns can be multiplied even further.

Key Highlights of the New Campaign

BexBack is emphasizing accessibility and cost-efficiency in its rollout. Features include:

100% Deposit Bonus — All qualifying deposits are instantly doubled, expanding margin capacity for larger trades.

— All qualifying deposits are instantly doubled, expanding margin capacity for larger trades. $50 Welcome Bonus — New traders depositing more than 100 USDT or 0.001 BTC receive an additional incentive after completing their first trade.

— New traders depositing more than 100 USDT or 0.001 BTC receive an additional incentive after completing their first trade. No KYC Registration — Onboarding requires only an email address, reducing time-to-trade from hours to minutes.

— Onboarding requires only an email address, reducing time-to-trade from hours to minutes. Zero Spread & No Slippage — Traders execute at exact market prices without hidden markups.

— Traders execute at exact market prices without hidden markups. Demo Account — A risk-free option with 10 BTC and 1,000,000 USDT in virtual funds for practice.

— A risk-free option with 10 BTC and 1,000,000 USDT in virtual funds for practice. Deep Liquidity — Orders of all sizes are filled instantly with no partial executions.

— Orders of all sizes are filled instantly with no partial executions. 24/7 Support — Multilingual service teams are available globally around the clock.



Special First-Deposit Incentive

As part of its limited-time promotion, BexBack is offering an additional $100 USDT bonus to first-time depositors who fund their accounts with more than 0.01 BTC or 1,000 USDT. This bonus is designed to offset potential losses during early trades, though it is restricted to trading purposes and not eligible for direct withdrawal.

Positioning Amid Industry Competition

The move underscores a broader industry trend of exchanges pushing higher-leverage products at a time when retail participation is surging. While leverage trading comes with heightened risk, BexBack executives argue that their combination of zero spreads, deep liquidity, and training via demo accounts creates a safer environment for learning and scaling strategies.

“Volatility is both a challenge and an opportunity,” said Amanda, spokesperson for BexBack Exchange. “With our double-deposit campaign, no-KYC onboarding, and professional-grade infrastructure, we’re giving traders the flexibility to respond faster and trade bigger — without unnecessary hurdles.”

About BexBack Exchange

Headquartered in Singapore with offices across Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America, BexBack Exchange is registered as a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) and provides futures trading services for more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP. The platform is known for combining deep liquidity pools with security protocols designed to support both institutional and retail traders.

Call to Action

The campaign is time-limited, making early participation critical for traders who want to capitalize on the doubling effect of the 100% deposit bonus.

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

