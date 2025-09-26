United States Mattress Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy, Kingsdown, Corsicana, Casper, Saatva, Purple Innovations, Spring Air, Sleep Number, Tuft & Needle

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Mattress Market Report by Product, Distribution Channel, Size, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US mattress market is expected to grow considerably, from US$ 9.13 Billion in 2024 to US$ 12.3 Billion in 2033. This growth is a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.37% from the period of 2025 to 2033. The reasons behind this growth are increased consumer knowledge regarding sleep well-being, new mattress technologies being introduced, and increasing e-commerce popularity in the furniture market.







Growth Drivers in United States Mattress Market

Increased Emphasis on Health and Quality Sleep



Increasing consumer knowledge of the need for quality sleep to maintain overall well-being is spurring mattress demand in the U.S. Consumers are placing a higher value on mattresses aimed at comfort, spinal support, and pressure relief, which is propelling demand for memory foam, hybrid, and orthopedic mattresses. Health concerns related to sleep such as back pain, insomnia, and obesity are prompting investments in high-end mattresses. As the population ages and wellness-aware millennials grow in number, the market is seeing steady expansion.

Advanced mattresses with temperature control, adjustable firmness, and intelligent capabilities are further driving adoption, making health and wellness a strong growth driver for the U.S. mattress market. Approximately 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders, and 1 out of every 3 adults do not consistently receive the standard amount of undisturbed sleep that they require to safeguard their health.



Growth of Online Mattress Sales



U.S. mattress sales have been transformed by e-commerce with convenience, competitive prices, and direct-to-consumer brands that disrupt traditional retail. Direct-to-consumer brands such as Casper, Purple, and Tuft & Needle have made "bed-in-a-box" models popular, ensuring mattress delivery is quick and easy. Platforms give extensive reviews, trial periods, and simple returns, enhancing customer trust in online buying. The pandemic hastened the trend, with consumers switching to online shopping.

Even brick-and-mortar stores are beefing up digital channels in order to remain relevant. With increasing internet penetration, digital marketing, and a greater tendency towards touchless transactions, online sales will be a key growth driver. For example, in January 2025, an American online store brand Amerisleep introduced the AS6 Black Series, a luxury mattress specifically designed for sleepers who tend to feel too hot. The company is known to provide quality products, such as the AS3 for side sleepers. Such amenities appeal to contemporary consumers who prioritize efficiency and openness.



Increasing Demand for Luxury and Eco-Friendly Mattresses



The U.S. mattress industry is witnessing robust growth in the luxury and sustainable category as consumers increasingly opt for green and high-quality sleep options. Natural latex, organic cotton, and recycled materials are becoming the choices of environmentally sensitive consumers. Luxury mattresses with sophisticated ergonomics, temperature control, and longevity appeal to high-end customers wanting a higher quality sleep experience. The trend is fueled by higher disposable incomes and consumer willingness to spend on durable, high-quality items.

Since sustainability is now a way of life, companies are distinguishing themselves with certifications like CertiPUR-US and GOTS, supporting trust and pulling demand for this premium niche. September 2024, Los Angeles-based Avocado Green Mattress became EWG Verified for its entire line of adult, children's, and crib mattresses, demonstrating transparency and safety by excluding hazardous chemicals. This is part of a larger movement toward ethical consumption, with more consumers demanding that the products they buy have a positive environmental effect.



Challenges in the United States Mattress Market

High Market Competition and Price Pressures



The U.S. mattress industry is fiercely competitive with many established players, direct-to-consumer companies, and international brands. Competition creates price pressures, constant promotions, and markdowns, usually at the expense of profitability. Traditional players have to innovate consistently and invest heavily in advertising to retain brand commitment, while new players use digital channels to penetrate quickly.

This saturation makes differentiation difficult, especially in mid-segment categories where there are crossovers in features. For customers, excessive options can result in decision exhaustion, which slows the buying process. A balance among affordability, innovation, and profitability is always a challenge for makers and sellers in the U.S. mattress industry.



Volatility of Supply Chain and Raw Materials



Volatility in raw material prices, especially foam, steel, and latex, is quite a challenge for manufacturers of mattresses in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic disruptions of supply chains brought into focus the exposure of the industry to issues of global sourcing. Increased transportation costs, raw material shortages, and import tariffs have the potential to influence pricing strategies and margins.

In addition, growing demand for green materials increases procurement cost and complexities. Although some companies are localizing production to avoid risks, maintaining quality consistency and timely delivery continues to be challenging. The sector has to respond with robust supply chains and creative sourcing to counter these challenges.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered United States



