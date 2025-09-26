TSSA Reports Fewer Permanent Injuries and Stable Incident Rates in 2025

Toronto, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has released its 2025 Public Safety Report, highlighting decreased permanent injuries and stable incident rates across TSSA-regulated sectors. These results reflect the ongoing improvements in industry compliance and safety management practices.

Released alongside TSSA’s 2025 Annual Report at TSSA’s Annual Public Meeting yesterday, the report provides a comprehensive review of public safety trends in Ontario across all sectors regulated by TSSA. These sectors include amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. The report documents data, evidence, and patterns that support enhanced safety management and risk-reduction strategies.

Safety Trends and Key Metrics

For the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), TSSA observed that the rate of incidents per million people remained stable compared to five years ago. Permanent injuries declined over the past decade, with 39% fewer cases in FY25, after adjusting for population growth.

TSSA’s periodic inspections of regulated technologies, devices, equipment, and contractors recorded a compliance rate of 69%, reflecting the ongoing commitment of industry partners, owners, operators, and certificate holders to manage risk and enhance public safety.

“This year, we’re continuing to see positive safety results thanks to our partners, regulated parties and stakeholders, all working together to strengthen compliance and reduce risk,” said Viola Dessanti, Director of Strategic Analytics, TSSA. “Efforts we made to build partnerships, enhance education and awareness, and bridge safety gaps supported these outcomes, ensuring people involved in safety can effectively manage and reduce risks.”

TSSA’s Compliance Support team provided one-on-one guidance to owners and operators, helping them strengthen compliance across 1,375 authorized items. Additionally, through industry engagements across Ontario, TSSA also educated 1,464 professionals, practitioners, and stakeholders on key safety topics and the latest regulatory requirements.

To address safety risks from lapsed authorizations, TSSA took steps to ensure expired authorizations were either renewed or operations ceased.

Advanced Data Analytics to Strengthen Safety Outcomes

TSSA collects data from engineering designs, registrations, inspections, and incidents to guide outcome-based, risk-informed decisions. Insights are shared with stakeholders through channels such as the Public Safety Report and Advisory Councils, which comprise leaders from regulated industries and consumer representatives.

“Data is the cornerstone of TSSA’s modernized regulatory approach,” said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO of TSSA. “We will continue to develop advanced analytics to identify priorities and maximize harm reduction. One area we’re focusing on is applying machine learning to optimize inspection frequencies, risk scores, and performance metrics, so that we can target our resources where they matter most and keep people safer.”

For a complete view of public safety in Ontario, read TSSA’s 2025 Public Safety Report. The report also covers TSSA’s safety initiatives and lessons learned from incidents over the past year, providing insights to help further improve safety across the province. Past reports are also available at its website www.tssa.org.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

Attachment