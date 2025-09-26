Multiomics Market Size to Reach USD 8.97 Billion by 2032, Fueled by AI Integration and Precision Medicine Demand | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiomics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Multiomics Market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 8.97 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.38% from 2025–2032. The U.S. industry will rise with a CAGR of 14.07% from USD 0.96 billion in 2024 to USD 2.73 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by increasing demand for convergent omics solutions, rapid proliferation of bioinformatics technologies and increasing adoption in oncology, neurology and precision medicine programs.





Multiomics is transforming how biomedical research is conducted by integrating genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and metabolomic data into integrated datasets. Declining costs of next generation sequencing (NGS) and developments in mass spectrometry are promoting access. Spending on pharma and biotech R&D climbed 8.2% in 2024, much of it behind omics-driven discovery, while more than 70% of cancer research programs today are now using multiomics for patient stratification and biomarker exploration. The FDA were joined by the EMA in facilitating adoption through new guidance on data submission. AI and machine learning are speeding up data integration and interpretation, while multiomics startups secured over USD 2.2 billion in VC funding further demonstrating robust growth prospects.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Multiomics Market Report are

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc

Danaher (Beckman Coulter)

PerkinElmer, Inc

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Genomics

Multiomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.86 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.97 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.38% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service

In 2024, the products segment took the lead in the global multiomics market, capturing the largest share of revenue owing to a strong demand for cutting-edge instruments and consumables used in sequencing, mass spectrometry, and microarrays. The services segment is projected to experience the fastest growth as more institutions turn to outsourcing for their complex data analysis and integration needs.

By Type

The Bulk multiomics market segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as it is the most commonly used for large-scale population studies, drug discovery, and disease profiling. The single-cell multiomics market is, however, on the rise as the fastest-growing segment, owing to its potential to demystify cellular heterogeneity and identify new biomarkers at the single-cell level.

By Platform

The genomics segment dominated the market with a 41.2% revenue share in 2024, due to its leadership position in multiomics workflows and extensive use in precision medicine and genetics of disease research. Metabolomics is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace with growing awareness of the use of metabolic profiling in interpreting disease phenotypes and drug response.

By Application

Oncology had been the leading application segment in 2024, owing to a large level of usage in cancer diagnosis, therapy targeting, and biomarker identification. The segment of neurology is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, fueled by increasing disease burden of neurodegenerative disorders and demands for systems biology modalities to unravel intricate brain functions and pathologies.

By End-Use

Academic and research institutions took the lead in revenue share in 2024, due to robust public funding, a talented workforce, and their pivotal role in foundational omics research. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to be the fastest-growing end-users, fueled by rising investments in personalized medicine, drug development, and companion diagnostics.

Multiomics Market Key Segments

By Product & Service

Products Instruments Consumables Software

Services

By Type

Single-cell Multiomics

Bulk Multiomics

By Platform

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Integrated Omics Platforms

By Application

Cell Biology

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

By End Use

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share in 2024, fueled by well-developed research infrastructure, financing, and regulation. The U.S. had more than 60% of global multiomics clinical trials, with federal programs such as NIH's All of Us committing $200M+ per year. Europe was second, fueled by Horizon Europe funding and high adoption in Germany, France, and the U.K. Germany was leading with strong university–industry partnerships and a strong biotech industry.

Asia Pacific was the region that grew at the fastest rate, spearheaded by China, India, and Japan through broad-scale genomic initiatives and increasing healthcare spending. Growth was spurred by China's Precision Medicine Initiative and India's Genomics for Public Health program, with ASEAN countries as emerging players.

Recent News:

In March 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an AI-enabled multiomics analysis platform designed to integrate proteomic and metabolomic data with genomic insights, marking a major leap in translational research capability.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RESEARCH & PUBLICATION VOLUME – helps you understand the scale of ongoing scientific activity and emerging discoveries driving momentum in the multiomics space.

ADOPTION TRENDS BY END USE – helps you assess demand dynamics across pharma, biotech, clinical diagnostics, and academic research, highlighting growth-leading user segments.

PLATFORM & TECHNOLOGY UTILIZATION – helps you track usage patterns across genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other omics platforms, revealing long-term technology adoption shifts.

R&D & HEALTHCARE SPENDING METRICS – helps you evaluate investment flows into multiomics from healthcare systems, private labs, and research institutes, guiding funding opportunities.

REGULATORY & REIMBURSEMENT TRENDS – helps you gauge evolving compliance frameworks, approval pathways, and reimbursement policies critical for clinical translation and commercialization.

