B2B Marketing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: AI-Driven ABM, Predictive Analytics, Privacy-Centric Data Platforms and Interactive Video Shape Growth

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Marketing Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The B2B Marketing Market grew from USD 18.89 billion in 2024 to USD 20.44 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48%, reaching USD 30.79 billion by 2030.

The B2B marketing landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as digital integration and evolving buyer expectations demand greater agility and advanced capabilities. Decision-makers must adapt their strategies to remain competitive in a complex and regulated global environment.

Organizations are accelerating adoption of digital strategies, automation, and advanced analytics to address heightened competition and fragmented buyer journeys. Market participants are prioritizing integrated solutions to deliver seamless and consistent experiences across channels.

Tariff Impact on Supply Chains & Pricing

Increased United States tariffs introduced in 2025 have changed procurement strategies, compelling firms to assess supply chain diversification and cost management tactics. Firms are utilizing nearshoring, dual sourcing, and improved visibility technologies to address higher landed costs and ensure operational continuity. These adjustments influence how B2B marketers manage supplier relationships and pricing flexibility within their strategic plans.

Conclusion

Leaders equipped with robust market insights and cross-functional strategies will capture opportunity and mitigate risk in a rapidly evolving B2B marketing environment. Informed action now positions organizations for sustainable growth and long-term competitive advantage.

Key Takeaways for Senior Leaders

  • Shifting buyer expectations require B2B firms to offer highly personalized, seamless engagement strategies across multiple digital and offline touchpoints, mirroring consumer experiences.
  • Regulatory compliance-especially related to data privacy and cross-border policies-demands that organizations balance speed, agility, and adherence to evolving legal standards.
  • Cross-functional collaboration between marketing, sales, product, and customer success teams enables consistent value propositions and sharpens competitive differentiation.
  • Technology ecosystems are evolving, with organizations increasingly leveraging modular tools, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-native platforms to orchestrate contextualized interactions at scale.
  • Regional dynamics significantly influence market approaches, from data-driven innovation in North America to regulatory-driven frameworks in Europe and rapid digitalization across Asia-Pacific.

B2B Marketing Market: Why This Report Matters

  • Provides actionable strategies to help decision-makers align offerings with evolving market and regulatory demands.
  • Delivers in-depth segmentation and regional analysis, enabling precise targeting and optimal resource allocation.
  • Equips leaders with comprehensive partner and technology landscape insights needed to adapt and thrive amid disruption.

