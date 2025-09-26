Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Fluctuations in Petroleum Prices, Political Instability or Risk, Population Growth, and Growing Urbanisation

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) market size attained a value of USD 10.05 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.30% between 2025 and 2034 to reach USD 26.79 Billion by 2034.



The architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) market, as described by the International Trade Administration, covers a range of services related to the planning and construction of both commercial and residential projects. These endeavours typically involve professionals specialising in design and construction and often entail substantial investments that can amount to billions of dollars.



As per the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) market study, the demand worldwide is predominantly shaped by four main factors: fluctuations in petroleum prices, political instability or risk, population growth, and the ongoing trend of urbanisation. Furthermore, various other factors contribute to the demand for these services, including economic growth, corporate profits, prevailing interest rates, government spending, the shift towards outsourcing and privatisation, and environmental concerns such as the push for sustainable or eco-friendly buildings.



Architectural influence



Worldwide, the surge in sustainable homes, comprehensive master planning, pedestrian-friendly communities, disaster-ready infrastructure, and flexible designs are revolutionising architecture, thus, spurring the global architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) market growth, and fundamentally altering architectural practice globally. For instance, The California Academy of Sciences holds platinum LEED certification and aims to become the most environmentally sustainable museum globally.



Economic growth



As per the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) market report, economic growth and progress encompasses diverse tasks and such as design, planning, construction, management of buildings, infrastructure, and urban environments, thus facilitating development. The AEC focuses on promoting trade in goods, services, and investments while also safeguarding and enhancing investment opportunities.



BIM adoption



BIM software, a 3D design and modelling tool, enhances architectural, construction, plant, civil, and MEP projects by facilitating better design decisions and boosting building performance through agile development, lean construction, and complete digitisation of building design processes. For example, Singapore views BIM as crucial for its smart nation ambitions. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Building SMART Singapore advocate its adoption in construction.



Infrastructure development



The global architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry is pivotal in advancing global infrastructure. Vital transport systems, including roads, bridges, railways, and airports, connect individuals, goods, and services. AEC professionals are vital in designing and building these networks to ensure efficiency, safety, and sustainability, fostering trade, and tourism.



Global Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Market Trends



As the need for energy rises, the AEC industry develops power plants for efficient and sustainable electricity production, incorporating renewables like solar and wind, as well as traditional sources such as coal and natural gas. It provides reliable and eco-friendly energy and supports industrial, commercial, and residential growth. This is driving the architectural, engineering and construction market growth.



As urbanisation speeds up, the demand for housing, offices, and retail areas increases. The architectural, engineering and construction market plays a critical role in designing and constructing these spaces, ensuring they are functional, visually appealing, and environmentally conscious. By delivering top-notch living and working environments, AEC enhances community welfare and drives economic expansion.

Executive Summary

Market Size 2024-2025

Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles

Ansys, Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Aveva Group Limited

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon AB

Nemetschek Group

Newforma, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

M S.A. Advanced Software Engineering Systems

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market Breakup by Enterprise:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Market Breakup by End Use:

Construction and Architecture

Education

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

