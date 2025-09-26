Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals Market Report 2025-2034: Growth Driven by Repair and Refurbishment, Green Building Initiatives and Local Production

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa construction chemicals market size reached approximately USD 21.24 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 53.62 billion by 2034.







The Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa construction chemicals market growth is estimated to be driven by the rise in construction activities in emerging economies. The increasing investments in the public and private sectors further expand the trajectory of building chemical production. Industrialisation in this area is also expected to reinforce the growth of the Asia and Middle East construction chemicals sector. The market is highly diverse; thus, as a key strategy to improve their size, manufacturing performance, and market penetration, key players have embraced mergers and acquisitions.



The fast growth in end-use sectors such as residential, retail, and repair, among others, is important for economic growth in emerging economies. In the African market, the mining sector has grown rapidly, while many foreign countries are investing in the industrial sector in Asia. This increase in industrialisation fuels the demand for construction activities, which, in turn, stimulates the development of the market for construction chemicals.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals Market Trends



Ageing infrastructure presents several challenges regarding the structural strength of infrastructure such as bridges, buildings, and roads, among others. Construction chemicals which offer superior performance such as epoxy-based compounds and high-performance concrete mixes are gaining popularity. These chemicals and materials offer fast settings and reduce the requirement for frequent maintenance, which is crucial, especially in infrastructure exposed to harsh environments.



New players in Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa construction chemicals market are venturing into the construction chemical sector to strengthen their presence in the construction sector as well as expand their portfolio. For instance, Nippon Paint (India) Pvt Ltd announced in March 2023 that it aims to expand its operations into the construction chemicals sector. It aims to offer products such as dry mix, waterproofing and repair and maintenance, among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $53.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East



Key Trends and Developments

Growing repair and refurbishment; green building initiatives; and focus on local production are the major trends impacting the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa construction chemicals market expansion.

Growing repair and refurbishment activities

Due to the ageing infrastructure in many economies, chemicals that aid in fast repair such as concrete admixtures are in high demand.

Green building initiatives

There is a rising demand for eco-friendly construction chemicals to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

Innovations in products

Technological innovations such as biotechnology and nanotechnology are leading to the development of construction chemicals with high-end properties such as advanced waterproofing.

Focus on local production

Market players in the region are focused on scaling up the production of construction chemicals to reduce import costs.

Companies Featured

Sika AG

Evonik Industries AG

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Mapei

Fosroc, Inc.

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type

Concrete Admixture

Waterproofing and Roofing

Repair

Flooring

Adhesive and Sealant

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

Others

Market Breakup by Region

China

Japan

India

Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

