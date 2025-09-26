The Ebony Canal Wins Two Mid Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

Philadelphia, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ebony Canal narrated by Academy Award winner Viola Davis has received two Mid Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards. The film was honored at the 43rd annual Mid Atlantic Emmy® Awards ceremony held September 20 2025 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown for its work on Black maternal and infant health.

The film was honored in the following categories:

Societal Concerns – Long Form Content

The Ebony Canal: Black Infant Health — Ya Momz House Inc

Emmai Alaquiva Director

Sam Reiman Executive Producer

Janis Burley Executive Producer

Alana Yzola Daly Associate Producer

Elizabeth Speed Research

News/Program Promotion/PSA – Single Spot

The Ebony Canal Teaser PSA — Ya Momz House Inc

Emmai Alaquiva Director

Sam Reiman Executive Producer

Larissa Lane Lead

“Receiving two Mid Atlantic Emmy® Awards is a profound honor” said Emmai Alaquiva Director of The Ebony Canal. “This recognition amplifies the voices of Black and brown mothers and babies and ensures their health and survival remain at the center of our national conversation.”

Produced by Ya Momz House Inc The Ebony Canal is a Pittsburgh born documentary that highlights the strength of mothers, families and communities while elevating the work of leaders and practitioners who are shaping solutions. The film has traveled a celebrated international festival run including screenings at the Sundance Film Festival, PanAfrican Film Festival, Johannesburg Film Festival, ESSENCE Film Festival, Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and HollyShorts.

The Emmy recognition follows a growing list of honors that includes Best Documentary for Social Impact at the ESSENCE Film Festival, three Webby Awards, and six Telly Awards. With creative contributions from Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Keke Palmer and actor and advocate Lamman Rucker the film underscores how art and advocacy together can expand awareness of maternal and infant health in Black and brown communities.

Media Assets: For more information, including the film deck and trailer, please visit: The Ebony Canal Media Kit

About the Mid Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

The Mid Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Founded in 1981 the Mid Atlantic Chapter represents broadcasters in Pennsylvania New Jersey Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. The Regional Emmy® Awards celebrate excellence in television and digital media production. Emmy® is a registered trademark of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

About The Ebony Canal

The Ebony Canal directed by Emmy® Award winning filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva is a documentary that confronts the Black maternal and infant health crisis through cinematic storytelling and community voices. Narrated by Academy Award winner Viola Davis the film blends art and advocacy to center the strength of mothers families and practitioners working toward change. Following a celebrated run at film festivals across the country The Ebony Canal continues to build momentum as it raises awareness and sparks dialogue on equity care and survival. The film is produced by Ya Momz House Inc.





