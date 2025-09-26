United States Swimming Pool Construction Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Swimming Pool Construction Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States swimming pool construction market size is projected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 3.30%. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increase in private construction of swimming pools.



The United States swimming pool construction market growth can be associated with the flourishing tourism sector of the country. As a result, the demand for swimming pools in hospitality establishments like hotels and rented bungalows is rising. Increasing focus on sustainability; growing adoption of customisation and renovation services; increasing integration of smart pool technologies; and rising health awareness are positively impacting the United States swimming pool construction market growth



Sustainability and eco-friendly designs



The United States swimming pool construction market is witnessing a surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable pool designs, incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally friendly materials.



Smart pool technologies



The adoption of smart technologies in pool construction is on the rise, with homeowners preferring pools equipped with automated cleaning systems, energy-efficient pumps, and smart lighting for enhanced convenience and efficiency.



Customisation and luxury features



There is an increasing trend towards customisation and luxury in pool construction, with features like infinity edges, custom lighting, and integrated outdoor living spaces gaining popularity among high-end consumers.



Health and wellness focus



Pools designed for health and wellness, including lap pools for exercise and pools with built-in hydrotherapy features, are becoming more popular as consumers look to combine leisure with health benefits.



United States Swimming Pool Construction Market Trends



The market is primarily being driven by the improving living standards of people, aided by the increasing disposable income. These factors have significantly boosted swimming pool constructions in residential spaces. The rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle is another crucial factor aiding the growth of the market.



Additionally, the United States swimming pool construction market development is propelled by the focus on leisure activities owing to busy lifestyles, increasing stress levels, and increasing purchasing power. In commercial settings, the demand for above-ground, roof-mounted swimming pools is gaining consumer traction as guests prefer to enjoy a view while relaxing.

Rising preference for concrete swimming pools is expected to aid the market in the forecast period



Concrete pools are likely to be widely preferred owing to their flexibility in design, shape, and size. They can be customised to fit any space, match any aesthetic, and include a variety of features like vanishing edges, built-in seating, and unique depths. These types of pools are also long-lasting and can withstand severe weather conditions, making them a long-lasting investment for homeowners.



Meanwhile, fibreglass swimming pools are expected to rise in popularity owing to their non-porous surface and durability. In addition, they are quicker to install than traditional construction methods.



In-ground pools are likely to cover a major portion of the United States swimming pool construction market share



The swimming pool construction market in the United States is expected to be significantly influenced by the rising construction of in-ground type swimming pools. These pools offer a high degree of customisation in terms of shape, size, and depth, allowing homeowners to create a unique and aesthetically pleasing pool that complements their outdoor living space and meets their specific needs. Furthermore, they add value to a property, potentially increasing its market value.



Meanwhile, above-ground pools are expected to cover a significant portion of the market owing to their affordability. Additionally, these pools can also be assembled and disassembled quickly.



Competitive Landscape



Major players in the United States swimming pool construction market are engaging in strategic alliances to expand their reach



Other key players in the United States swimming pool construction market are Aquamarine Pools, and Concord Pools and Spas, among others.



Several manufacturers in the United States swimming pool construction market are increasingly expanding their range of services to include not just construction but also renovation, maintenance, and repair services. Moreover, to expand their presence in the market, some companies are entering into strategic partnerships with suppliers and technology providers or acquiring smaller competitors. This enables them to leverage synergies, expand their service offerings, and enter new markets.

Companies Featured

Aquamarine Pools

Concord Pools and Spas

Leisure Pools

Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio

Cody Pools, Inc.

Natare Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 United States Swimming Pool Construction Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 United States Swimming Pool Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 United States Swimming Pool Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 United States Swimming Pool Construction Market by Material

5.4.1 Concrete

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2 Fibreglass

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.3 Vinyl Liner

5.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.4 Steel Frame

5.4.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5 United States Swimming Pool Construction Market by Type

5.5.1 Above Ground

5.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.2 In-Ground

5.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6 United States Swimming Pool Construction Market by End Use

5.6.1 Residential

5.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6.2 Non-Residential

5.6.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.1.1 Strengths

6.1.2 Weaknesses

6.1.3 Opportunities

6.1.4 Threats

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key Indicators for Demand

6.4 Key Indicators for Price



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Supplier Selection

7.2 Key Global Players

7.3 Key Regional Players

7.4 Key Player Strategies

7.5 Company Profiles

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

7.5.4 Certifications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poef8n

