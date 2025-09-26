Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Report 2025: Vendor Strategies in Focus as PQC Market Evolves

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography 2025: The Age of Deployment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PQC market is taking off fast, driven by the imminence of cryptographically relevant quantum computers, the growing geopolitical and financial gains to be had from breaking into databases, etc., and government endorsed standards and requirements to protect organizations against "quantum spying." For these reasons, the analyst believes that the PQC market - software, hardware and services - is about to take off dramatically. The analyst has tracked the quantum cybersecurity industry for several years and in its work has covered PQC, QKD and QRNGs.
This latest report on the evolving PQC markets includes 10-year market forecasts based on analysis of how fast different end-user markets will implement PQC. These forecasts will include breakouts by end-user type and type of PQC product or service. They will also discuss vendor strategies for PQC being explored at the hyperscale technology/cloud companies, at traditional cybersecurity firms and at pure play PQC and cybersecurity firms.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Introduction and Summary
- When will the quantum apocalypse arrive?
- Hack now, decrypt later
- The future of PQC algorithms and how long will PQC take to implement?
- PQC markets and supply chains
- What can possibly go wrong: Quantum timeline uncertainty and algorithmic surprises
- Objective, scope and methodology of this report
- Plan of this report
PQC: Emerging Standards and Regulation
- PQC and the Trump Administration
- The US National Security Memorandum on "Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems"
- Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act
- PQC role in the future of quantum cybersecurity: Crypto agility
- FIPS 203: CRYSTALS-KYBER
- FIPS 204: CRYSTALs-Dilthium
- FIPS 205-SLH_DSA SPHINCS
- FIPS 206: FN/DSA FALCON
- Fourth round: BIKE, Classic McEliece, HQC and SIKE and the future of NIST in PQC
- ANSI Accredited Standards Committee X9
- PQC and the National Security Agency
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- International Activity
- International Telecommunications Union (ITU)
- Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)
- Cloud Security Alliance
- European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
- Open Quantum Safe
PQC: Products and Services
- PQC software libraries and SDKs
- PQC chips
- PQC and hardware security modules (HSMs)
- Service offerings: PQC as a service
- QKD/PQC hybrids
- Crypto agility platforms
- Consumer products and VPNs
- Embedded PQC
- Pricing models
- PQC consulting
PQC: End-User Markets
- Civil Government
- PQC migration of personal data (tax, ID, census)
- Mandate PQC standards in procurement contracts
- Military, police and intelligence application
- Security classifications
- PQC upgrades of military communications, secure radios and satellite links.
- How defense primes and specialist vendors will dominate this segment
- Financial services (banks, payment networks, stock exchanges)
- Financial records management
- Credit cards and PQC
- Cryptocurrencies and blockchain
- Impact of regulation and regulators
- Automotive and IoT
- Healthcare
- Healthcare records
- Regulatory mandates (HIPAA, GDPR, international) Medical device and IoT exposure (
- PQC update (firmware) for medical devices
- Telecom:
- 5G/6G backbones
- Sub-Sea cables
- VPNs
- Secure signaling protocols
- IT Applications and tape drives
- Remote disaster recovery
- Manufacturing Industries
- AI-related markets
Post-Quantum Encryption Companies - Products, Strategy, and Competitive Analysis
- Hyperscale cloud providers
- Communications equipment makers (e.g., Cisco)
- PQC chip companies
Specialist PQC and cybersecurity companies
- Cloudfare [CLOUDFLARE]
- 01 Communique
- Cryptosense
- Crypto4A Technologies
- CryptoNext Security
- Crypto Quantique
- Entrust
- Envieta Systems
- evolutionQ
- F5
- IBM
- InfoSec Global
- ISARA
- KETS
- PQSecure
- PQShield
- Quantropi
- QuSecure
- Thales
- Utimaco (Germany)
- Quantum Dice
- Samsung SDS
- Sandbox AQ
- Starkware
- VMware
Ten-Year Forecasts of PQC Products and Service
- Forecast Methodology
- Ten-year Forecast by product and industry sector
- Ten-year Forecast by product and country
