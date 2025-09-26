Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Report 2025: Vendor Strategies in Focus as PQC Market Evolves

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography 2025: The Age of Deployment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PQC market is taking off fast, driven by the imminence of cryptographically relevant quantum computers, the growing geopolitical and financial gains to be had from breaking into databases, etc., and government endorsed standards and requirements to protect organizations against "quantum spying." For these reasons, the analyst believes that the PQC market - software, hardware and services - is about to take off dramatically. The analyst has tracked the quantum cybersecurity industry for several years and in its work has covered PQC, QKD and QRNGs.

This latest report on the evolving PQC markets includes 10-year market forecasts based on analysis of how fast different end-user markets will implement PQC. These forecasts will include breakouts by end-user type and type of PQC product or service. They will also discuss vendor strategies for PQC being explored at the hyperscale technology/cloud companies, at traditional cybersecurity firms and at pure play PQC and cybersecurity firms.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Introduction and Summary

When will the quantum apocalypse arrive? Hack now, decrypt later

The future of PQC algorithms and how long will PQC take to implement?

PQC markets and supply chains

What can possibly go wrong: Quantum timeline uncertainty and algorithmic surprises

Objective, scope and methodology of this report

Plan of this report

PQC: Emerging Standards and Regulation

PQC and the Trump Administration

The US National Security Memorandum on "Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems"

Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act

PQC role in the future of quantum cybersecurity: Crypto agility

FIPS 203: CRYSTALS-KYBER

FIPS 204: CRYSTALs-Dilthium

FIPS 205-SLH_DSA SPHINCS

FIPS 206: FN/DSA FALCON

Fourth round: BIKE, Classic McEliece, HQC and SIKE and the future of NIST in PQC

ANSI Accredited Standards Committee X9

PQC and the National Security Agency

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

International Activity International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) Cloud Security Alliance European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Open Quantum Safe



PQC: Products and Services

PQC software libraries and SDKs

PQC chips

PQC and hardware security modules (HSMs)

Service offerings: PQC as a service

QKD/PQC hybrids

Crypto agility platforms

Consumer products and VPNs

Embedded PQC

Pricing models

PQC consulting

PQC: End-User Markets

Civil Government PQC migration of personal data (tax, ID, census) Mandate PQC standards in procurement contracts

Military, police and intelligence application Security classifications PQC upgrades of military communications, secure radios and satellite links. How defense primes and specialist vendors will dominate this segment

Financial services (banks, payment networks, stock exchanges) Financial records management Credit cards and PQC Cryptocurrencies and blockchain Impact of regulation and regulators

Automotive and IoT

Healthcare Healthcare records Regulatory mandates (HIPAA, GDPR, international) Medical device and IoT exposure ( PQC update (firmware) for medical devices

Telecom: 5G/6G backbones Sub-Sea cables VPNs Secure signaling protocols

IT Applications and tape drives

Remote disaster recovery

Manufacturing Industries

AI-related markets

Post-Quantum Encryption Companies - Products, Strategy, and Competitive Analysis

Hyperscale cloud providers

Communications equipment makers (e.g., Cisco)

PQC chip companies

Specialist PQC and cybersecurity companies

Cloudfare [CLOUDFLARE]

01 Communique

Cryptosense

Crypto4A Technologies

CryptoNext Security

Crypto Quantique

Entrust

Envieta Systems

evolutionQ

F5

IBM

InfoSec Global

ISARA

KETS

PQSecure

PQShield

Quantropi

QuSecure

Thales

Utimaco (Germany)

Quantum Dice

Samsung SDS

Sandbox AQ

Starkware

VMware

Ten-Year Forecasts of PQC Products and Service

Forecast Methodology

Ten-year Forecast by product and industry sector

Ten-year Forecast by product and country

