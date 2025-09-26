India Smart Card Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Financial Access, Urban Lifestyles, and Rapid Adoption Across Sectors Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Smart Card Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian smart card market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% between 2025 and 2034. The smart cards in the Indian market were initially dominantly found in the telecom sector, although the scenario is changing with the diversification of the product to be used in different sectors, such as credit/debit cards, public distribution, healthcare, financial inclusion, identity management, transportation, and others.



Smart cards present a secure way to process data held on the card or to act as an entrance key to data that is held remotely. They are different from simple plastic or magnetic stripe cards as they are more versatile, being able to contain more data and operate several applications.



With the introduction of smart cards, the lives of people have become comfortable. People now have easier access to financial or other services. Smart cards are also replacing paper and magnetic stripe cards, along with steadily making their place in the untapped sectors. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Indian smart card market growth is further driven by the versatile application of smart cards in various sectors. Smart cards offer easier access to financial services, leading them to be increasingly adopted by consumers. The product has rendered several services based on paper and magnetic stripe cards obsolete. The demand for the product is also supported by the fast-paced lifestyles of metropolitan cities, which demand products that facilitate such a lifestyle. Other factors influencing the market growth include rapid urbanisation, globalisation, and growing awareness of the product.

Indian Smart Card Market Trends



National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), or 'One Nation One Card' is an Indian government scheme which allows hassle-free travel in public transport throughout the country without the requirement of cash or multiple cards. It covers several public transport networks such as metros, rail, and buses, among others, and eases the transit system for the common public. Moreover, this scheme is also expected to promote the digital economy, reduce reliance on cash, and make payment more secure.



Efforts by the Indian government in the Indian smart card market to simplify the public transport system are underway. For instance, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced in December 2023 that it aims to implement the Open Loop smart cards which allow passengers to use a single card for metro and bus transit and reduce the hassle of multiple cards and cash systems.



Key Trends and Developments



Focus on security enhancement; implementation in smart cities; growing usage in the healthcare sector; and favourable government initiatives are the major trends impacting the Indian smart card market development



Focus on security enhancement

Smart cards are increasingly embedded with advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication to protect against data breaches and cybercrimes.

Implementation in smart cities

Smart cards are expected to offer access to public services such as public transportation, libraries, and municipal services, among others.

Growing usage in the healthcare sector

Smart cards in the healthcare sector can be used for patient identification and verification which can be accessed by the healthcare personnel to maintain proper records.

Favourable government initiatives

Government initiatives such as the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which promotes cashless transactions among Indians are expected to boost the smart card sector.

Companies Featured

Infineon Technologies AG

CardLogix Corporation

Identiv, Inc.

IDEMIA

ALIOTH

Beijing Watchdata Co. Ltd

Eastcom Peace Technology Co., Ltd.

HID Global Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Indian Smart Card Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Indian Smart Card Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Indian Smart Card Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Indian Smart Card Market by Application

5.4.1 Telecommunications

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2 National Population Register

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.3 Public Distribution Systems

5.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.4 Pay TV

5.4.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.5 Loyalty Cards

5.4.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.6 Financial Services

5.4.6.1 Credit/Debit Cards

5.4.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.6.2 Financial Inclusion

5.4.6.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.6.3 PAN Cards

5.4.6.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.6.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.7 Travel Identity

5.4.7.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.7.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.7.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.7.3.1 E-Passports

5.4.7.3.2 Driving License

5.4.7.3.3 Registration Certificates

5.4.8 Health Care

5.4.8.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.8.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.8.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.8.3.1 Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana

5.4.8.3.2 Others

5.4.9 Automated Fare Collection

5.4.9.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.9.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.9.3 Metro Rail Projects

5.4.9.3.1 Delhi Metro

5.4.9.3.2 Kolkata Metro

5.4.9.3.3 Bangalore Metro

5.4.9.3.4 Mumbai Metro

5.4.9.3.5 Hyderabad Metro

5.4.9.3.6 Chennai Metro

5.4.9.3.7 Other Metro Projects

5.4.9.4 Bus Transportation

5.4.9.4.1 Ahmadabad's Public Bus Transport System

5.4.9.4.2 Mumbai's and Navi Mumbai's Public Bus Transport System

5.4.9.4.3 Karnataka's Public Bus Transport System

5.4.9.4.4 Other Bus Transport Systems

5.4.9.5 Indian Railways



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key Indicators for Demand

6.4 Key Indicators for Price



