Civic Federal Credit Union Charts a Bold Digital Path Forward for Local Government Employees Across North Carolina

After its successful transition to independence this June, Civic Federal Credit Union (Civic) enters a new chapter as a fully independent, member-driven credit union created by and for North Carolina's local government employees, retirees and their families.

Founded by Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU), Civic now moves forward with clarity, strength and renewed purpose as a statewide leader in modern, accessible banking.

“Civic was founded to serve NC local government employees, and today that mission lives on through a connected network that strengthens communities across the state,” said Dwayne Naylor, CEO of Civic. “We are delivering more access, smarter tools and stronger support designed for the way our members live, work and bank today. This is Civic: purpose-built, member-driven and built to last.”

Civic members now have access to a 24/7 digital banking platform designed for flexibility wherever they are. Since launch, members have benefited from:

Convenient mobile check deposits, with more than $115 million in total transactions since launch, including deposits made from as far away as Alaska.

Access to 3,700 deposit locations across North Carolina and 93,000 nationwide through a wide range of shared branches and retail locations.

Enhanced member support services delivering faster responses and more personalized assistance.

The operational transition, completed in June, is more than a name change. As an independent credit union, Civic has invested in digital platforms, strengthened community partnerships, and created an infrastructure that reinvests into the members it serves.

With strong momentum and continued support of members and partners across North Carolina, Civic is advancing its mission to strengthen communities through innovation and accessibility. In the coming months, Civic will hold Local Connects, where they will travel throughout the state to seek feedback from members about upcoming opportunities, recent changes and pathways for Civic to be even more accessible and beneficial to members. Civic will travel to towns spanning from Boone to Manteo, NC, including: Lexington, Reidsville, Graham, Gastonia, New Bern, Rocky Mount, Lillington, Smithfield and Southern Pines.

"This is Civic," Naylor added. "We are building something stronger, smarter and more resilient for our members, their families and the communities they serve. The future of Civic is written in the work we do today — and together with our members, we are building a legacy that lasts."

For more information about Civic, its services and its impact in communities across North Carolina, visit www.civicfcu.org

About Civic Federal Credit Union

Civic Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution created exclusively for North Carolina’s local government employees and their families. Built with purpose and powered by service, Civic delivers modern banking solutions through secure digital tools, personalized support, and in-person access across the state. With deep roots in public service and a mission to meet members where they are, Civic is committed to helping those who serve their communities achieve financial well-being.