AGCO continues crackdown on illegal gaming machines: over 50 devices removed after province-wide sweep

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is taking strong action to protect the public from unregulated gambling machines, announcing significant enforcement results from a province-wide sweep of bars, restaurants and lottery retailers this summer.

In July and August, AGCO inspectors conducted more than 200 inspections at liquor-licensed and lottery retail establishments. These targeted enforcement actions led to the rapid removal of more than 50 “Prime Slots” machines, which had been operating unlawfully and without regulatory oversight in restaurants, convenience stores, and other locations accessible to minors and other vulnerable groups.

Prime Slots machines have been marketed as games that only require skill, but AGCO testing determined that these machines ordinarily rely on chance. Because of this, they are not permitted under Canadian law unless they are from a licensed supplier, approved and used in a regulated space like a casino or charitable gaming centre.

The AGCO’s enforcement actions come at a time when the growth of unregulated gaming machines has escalated across North America. According to the American Gaming Association, there are now an estimated 625,000 unregulated gaming machines in the United States, generating USD $30 billion ($41.3 billion CDN) in annual revenue.

"While other jurisdictions grapple with the entrenchment of these unlawful gaming machines, the AGCO has taken a proactive stance to ensure they do not take root here in Ontario. Our recent regulatory actions are a clear demonstration of our comprehensive approach and our long-term commitment."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

