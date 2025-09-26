Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or About September 30, 2025

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about Tuesday, September 30, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.

The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “SVAC” and “SVACW”, respectively. Any units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “SVACU”. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Each holder of units will need to have its broker contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

Registration statements relating to these securities were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on September 3, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (“Spring Valley III”) is a part of a family of investment vehicles formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a business focused in the energy and decarbonization industries. Over the past 5 years, Spring Valley has raised $690 million in three IPOs. Spring Valley III is led by Christopher D. Sorrells, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Robert Kaplan, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development; and Jeff Schramm, Chief Financial Officer. The Company’s board of directors includes Christopher D. Sorrells (Chairman), Debora Frodl, Rich Thompson, and David Buzby and our Sponsor group includes the partners at Pearl Energy, a $3.0 billion Texas-based firm focused on the North American energy sector. Spring Valley I successfully completed its business combination with NuScale Power, a leading U.S. small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology company, and Spring Valley II has announced a pending merger with Eagle Energy Metals, a next-generation nuclear energy company that combines domestic uranium exploration with proprietary SMR technology. Spring Valley III maintains a corporate website at https://sv-ac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the unit separation, the trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the final prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact: