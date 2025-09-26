CSX Reopens Expanded Howard Street Tunnel Ahead of Schedule, Strengthening East Coast Freight Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the re-opening of the expanded Howard Street Tunnel, a historic and transformative $450+ million infrastructure project that will modernize freight rail transportation along the East Coast. The project marks a major milestone in the decades of effort by state, federal, and private partners to deliver a long-sought boost to Maryland’s economy and the nation’s supply chain.

““The completion of the Howard Street Tunnel reflects the dedication of our people — a once-in-a-generation achievement that will drive commerce, jobs, and growth across Maryland and the East Coast for decades,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “This project reinforces CSX’s position as a high-performing, customer-focused railroad investing for profitable growth.”

Originally built from 1890-95, the Howard Street Tunnel has been a vital artery in America’s transportation network for more than 125 years. With the tunnel project completed, and once additional clearance projects are complete in early 2026, a key I-95 corridor bottleneck will be cleared and double-stacked intermodal trains will move through Baltimore. With this upgrade, CSX builds on its record of having the fastest and most efficient freight rail route along the I-95 corridor, giving customers a clear service advantage from Florida to the Northeast. The project also unlocks new lane-conversion opportunities, enabling shippers to shift even more freight from highway to rail.

The project was delivered through a partnership between CSX, the State of Maryland, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Together, these partners invested in modernizing a 19th-century tunnel to meet today’s freight demands while preserving its historic character.

“President Trump's $125 million investment into the Howard Street Tunnel Project is proof of this administration's devotion to enhancing freight rail efficiency across America,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “It's also a powerful example of what we can accomplish as a country when we make business attractive for private-sector partnerships. Together, we are getting America Building Again."

“With the Howard Street Tunnel’s reopening, CSX is now able to unleash the full strength of our network ahead of schedule, removing a long-standing volume constraint along the I-95 corridor,” said Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CSX. “Even while navigating this and other major infrastructure projects over the last year, CSX has maintained the strong performance that customers have come to rely on. With this project now complete, our network is stronger than ever, underscoring the adaptability of our system and strength of the ONE CSX culture.”

“The Howard Street Tunnel project will transform Maryland and the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “Once completed, this initiative will help grow our economy by expanding business for the Port and creating thousands of jobs. In partnership, we are building pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all.”

The overall project is expected to provide the East Coast with seamless double-stack capacity on rail from Maine to Florida. Double-stacking is a more cost-effective way to transport freight by rail compared to trucks, reducing congestion along the busy I-95 corridor, and delivering environmental benefits with less emissions. It will also increase business at the Port of Baltimore by approximately 160,000 containers annually and generate more than 13,000 new jobs.

Key facts from the Howard Street Tunnel’s expansion include:

Over 450,000+ man hours worked to date, peaking at 175 field craft, 20 subcontractors, and peak salaried supervision staff of 40 engaged in the expansion

233 consecutive days of 24/7 work in the tunnel (Feb. 5 thru Sept. 25)

1,128 dewatering wellpoints installed

1,188 PCIS (precast invert slabs) placed, weighing in at nearly 10 tons each

14,276 linear feet of wall drain installed

Over 4,000 cubic yards of concrete placed

Over 24,000 cubic feet of grout placed (mixed by hand)

Over 25,000 cubic yards of excavated invert material removed from within tunnel

Over 78,000 linear feet of temporary electrical cable installed





Additional quotes from Maryland leaders

“Upgrading and maintaining our infrastructure keeps Maryland connected to the rest of our nation – and the globe. I am thrilled that the Howard Street Tunnel is now open for train traffic. This upgraded tunnel will strengthen the Port of Baltimore’s competitiveness and will allow for double stack trains to go through the tunnel – forever changing our supply chain for the better,” said U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks for Maryland (D- Md.)





“I’m incredibly proud that in just over seven months, the Howard Street Tunnel has reopened for regular train traffic. The Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore has been crucial to transportation and trade in Maryland since the late 1800s, and it’s a testament to CSX and its engineering team’s hard work in modernizing this historic route for the future. Today’s opening was made possible thanks to key partnerships between CSX, the State of Maryland, the State of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Department of Transportation – with $125 million of federal funding,” said Congresswoman Elfreth (MD-03).





“This is a project that’s been talked about for most of my life—and for good reason,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The new Howard Street Tunnel will allow more freight to move through the I-95 corridor, driving economic growth in Baltimore and beyond. I’m grateful to all of our partners in the public and private sector who worked for decades to make this moment possible.”





"Today marks a significant milestone in the Howard Street Tunnel project, and we are proud to be one step closer to having a more competitive and connected Port of Baltimore," said Maryland Acting Transportation Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. "Thanks to the partnership with CSX and the dedicated crews who modernized this 130-year-old tunnel, we are preparing to move double-stacked cargo more efficiently, unlocking new economic opportunities for Maryland and the region."





