United States LED Lighting Market Growth Analysis and Forecast Trends Report 2025-2034 Featuring Signify, ams-OSRAM, Eaton, Acuity Brands, SMART Global, GE Lighting, and Hubbell

The United States LED lighting market reached a value of USD 11.77 Billion in 2024. The market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 19.73 Billion by 2034.







LED lights are a great energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting option that emit less heat and uses up to 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs, while still providing high-quality light output. The United States is witnessing a rapid shift towards energy-saving methods keeping in line with the country's climate goals. It is anticipated that the majority of the lighting installations in the country would use LED technology by 2035, resulting in energy savings surpassing 569 TWh annually from LED lighting, which is equitable to the energy output of more than 92 1,000 MW power plants per year.



The development of sustainable green buildings in the country is anticipated to strengthen the adoption of LED lighting to reduce energy usage and lower the frequency of replacing the luminaires. There is a rising demand for ENERGY STAR-rated LED lighting in residential applications as they use nearly 75% less energy and last around 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

United States LED Lighting Market Trends



Installing smart LED bulbs is the easiest method for citizens to begin upgrading homes and provides homeowners with remote control over their electricity consumption. Educational institutes, such as the University of Michigan also uses smart LED lights owing to their extended lifetime and energy efficiency.



There is a rise in the number of high-tech plant factories across the United States adopting indoor farming and LED lights to overcome the loss of crops created due to climate change. LEDs enable the speedy year-round crop cycles in addition to positively impacting the quality and levels of vitamins and antioxidants present in plants.



The Smart Street Lighting NY program launched by the New York government in 2018 aims at replacing at least half of New York's more than 1 million streetlights with sustainable and energy-efficient alternatives, such as LED lighting, by 2025. Further, several programs and incentives provided by utility providers in New York, such as Central Hudson Commercial Lighting Prescriptive Rebates, Con Edison Instant Lighting Incentives and Con Edison Lighting and Controls, among others, are expected to encourage citizens to install and upgrade their traditional lighting to LED lighting.



By 2035, the US is likely to witness a widespread adoption of LED lighting and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, it can result in energy savings of about 569 TWh per year.

Favourable government initiatives and schemes



The government schemes such as the Solid-State Lighting Program, set out by the US Department of Energy (DOE) have been aiding in fostering the country's scientific capabilities and leveraging private funds to boost innovation for developing efficient and flexible lighting products such as light-emitting diode (LED) technologies.



Growing application in the commercial sector



In the commercial sector, particularly in agricultural applications, LED lights are becoming a common phenomenon for aiding the growth of plants and minimizing crop loss.



Climate change strategies favouring LED adoption



The phasing out of compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) by 2025, as part of the central government's climate change strategy, is anticipated to provide an opportunity for market growth.



Growing penetration of smart home technologies



The adoption of smart home technologies in the USA is driven by the security, flexibility, and convenience offered by them.

