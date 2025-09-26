Latin America Household Care Market Growth Analysis and Outlook Report, 2018-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Household Care Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America household care market size attained a value of USD 6.07 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2025 and 2034, reaching almost USD 9.83 Billion by 2034.



Within the laundry detergent segment, powder detergent is the most commonly used laundry care product. The overall household care market in Latin America is growing due to the rising awareness of both chronic and acute diseases, which is leading to a greater hygiene and health consciousness among the people in the region.





Brazil, one of the leading markets in Latin America, is expected to see a growth in its household care industry. The household care industry growth in Brazil is being aided by the recovering economy of the country. The country presents a lucrative expansion opportunity for the expansion of major global players into the Latin America region. The expansion of product portfolios by major players in the industry such as, Unilever into high potential geographies like Brazil has further aided the industry growth. Other major players are also expanding their laundry care and toilet cleaner segments into the country.



At a global level, regions like North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific dominate the industry. The increasing health and hygiene consciousness, especially among the younger consumers, is propelling the industry growth for household care products. Globally, the industry is being driven by the growth of the laundry detergent industry, which witnessed a 20% growth in 2018 from 2014. Laundry detergents dominate the global household care industry, accounting for more than 50% of the industry. The growth of the laundry detergent segment is being propelled by the emerging regions like China, India, and Brazil. The Asia-Pacific is the leading market for laundry detergents with China and India as its major markets. India and China are also significant regional markets in the Asia-Pacific for the overall household care segment.

The Latin America household care market is being driven by the region's growing economy and rising awareness of chronic and acute diseases. With consumers becoming more health and hygiene conscious, they are investing more money on household care products such as detergents, toilet cleaners, and floor cleaners. The rising standards of living and growing disposable incomes are also driving the industry forward in the region. The region's large population of under-30-year olds with rising spending power is also driving the industry growth.



People are also increasingly preferring organic goods which are safe from harmful chemicals, thus, furthering the growth of home care products, which have natural ingredients. The rising demand for sustainable products is also leading to the rising introduction of eco-friendly products and packaging by major players. The increase in the innovations of products and the penetration of multiple brands in the region has supported the growth of Latin America market. The diversification of household products available has led to an increased demand for these goods in the region. The online availability of household care products makes them more accessible to a larger population, thus, further aiding the growth of the Latin America household care market.



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Latin America household care market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, capacity expansions, and plant turnarounds.

Unilever

The Procter & Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Clorox Company

SC Johnson

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $9.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Latin America



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Household Care Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Household Care Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Household Care Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Household Care Market by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Latin America Household Care Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Latin America Household Care Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Latin America Household Care Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Latin America Household Care Market by Products

6.4.1 Laundry Detergents

6.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.2 Laundry Additives

6.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.3 Dishwashing

6.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.4 Hard Surface Cleaners

6.4.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.5 Toilet Care

6.4.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.6 Others

6.5 Latin America Household Care Market by Country

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Argentina

6.5.3 Mexico

6.5.4 Colombia

6.5.5 Others



7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Brazil

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Argentina

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.3 Mexico

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.4 Colombia

7.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.3 Key Indicators for Demand

8.4 Key Indicators for Price



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.4 Certifications

