Indonesia Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 18.3% to Reach $1.03 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2029

The loyalty market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 18.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.03 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 20.3% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$877.6 million in 2024 to reach US$1.85 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Indonesia. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





Indonesia's loyalty program landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rise of digital ecosystems, collaborative models, and data-driven personalization. Integrating loyalty programs with e-commerce and mobile wallets sets new benchmarks for convenience and engagement. In contrast, coalition and subscription-based programs redefine how businesses retain customers across multiple sectors.These trends signal a future where loyalty programs will become deeply embedded in the consumer journey, offering highly personalized and relevant rewards.



Over the next 2-4 years, businesses that can leverage advanced analytics, forge strategic partnerships, and adapt to evolving consumer preferences will likely emerge as leaders in customer retention. However, the increasing adoption of these programs will also raise consumer expectations, requiring companies to innovate continuously. For businesses operating in Indonesia, loyalty programs is a retention tool and a strategic asset critical to sustaining growth in a highly competitive market.



Increasing Integration of Loyalty Programs with E-commerce Platforms

E-commerce companies in Indonesia are increasingly integrating loyalty programs into their platforms. Major platforms like Tokopedia, Shopee, and Bukalapak now offer reward points, cashback, and exclusive discounts to incentivize repeat purchases. For example, Shopee Coins, a gamified reward system, allows users to collect and redeem coins for future transactions.

Indonesia's e-commerce sector has grown exponentially, supported by a rapidly digitizing population and high smartphone penetration. This growth creates opportunities for e-commerce platforms to differentiate through loyalty programs. Furthermore, rising competition among platforms has made customer retention a strategic imperative.

The integration of loyalty programs is expected to intensify, with e-commerce platforms leveraging data analytics and personalization to optimize program effectiveness. This will likely create a shift toward hybrid programs that combine cashback, discounts, and experiential rewards. Smaller players may struggle to compete without investing in loyalty systems.

Adoption of Coalition Loyalty Programs

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple businesses collaborate to offer a unified rewards system, are gaining traction in Indonesia. For instance, the BCA Card program allows users to accumulate points through purchases at partner merchants, which can be redeemed across different brands. Another example is the GarudaMiles loyalty program by Garuda Indonesia Airlines, which has partnered with hotels, banks, and retail brands.

Businesses across industries recognize the need to reduce operational costs associated with standalone loyalty programs. Coalition programs allow participants to share infrastructure and expand reward redemption options, increasing customer engagement. Additionally, Indonesia's fragmented retail and hospitality sectors make coalition programs attractive for targeting diverse customer bases.

Coalition programs will likely grow as they provide an efficient way for businesses to tap into shared customer pools. Increased participation from the banking and airline sectors will enhance the value proposition of such programs.

Growing Use of Mobile Wallets and Loyalty Integration

Mobile wallet providers in Indonesia, such as GoPay, OVO, and DANA, directly embed loyalty features into their applications. These features include cashback, referral bonuses, and tiered rewards. For example, OVO Points can partially or fully pay for purchases at partner merchants.

The surge in mobile wallet adoption, driven by Indonesia's younger, tech-savvy population, is a key driver. Bank Indonesia reported a 60% increase in digital payment transactions in 2023, highlighting a shift toward cashless ecosystems. Integration of loyalty programs into mobile wallets enhances convenience and fosters consumer loyalty.

Mobile wallet providers will continue to expand their loyalty offerings, likely moving toward personalized rewards based on spending patterns. Partnerships with more merchants will increase.

Personalization in Loyalty Programs through Advanced Analytics

Companies in Indonesia are using customer data and analytics to create highly personalized loyalty experiences. Retailers like Alfamart and Indomaret have launched mobile apps that track purchasing behaviors and deliver customized rewards, such as targeted discounts and tailored promotions. The growth of data analytics capabilities and increasing competition in retail have pushed businesses to focus on personalized customer experiences. Additionally, consumers in Indonesia expect value and relevance in loyalty offerings, making personalization a necessity.

As businesses invest in AI-driven analytics, loyalty programs will become more adaptive and effective in meeting consumer needs. Retailers and financial institutions are expected to lead this trend, while smaller players may lag due to resource constraints.

Emergence of Subscription-Based Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs that require a subscription are becoming more popular in Indonesia. These programs let customers pay a fee to get special rewards and benefits. Platforms like Netflix Indonesia and Grab Indonesia offer subscription tiers, including free delivery, discounts, and priority access to services.

The growing middle class in Indonesia and increasing consumer willingness to pay for premium services have encouraged businesses to experiment with subscription models. These programs also offer companies a stable revenue stream and enhanced customer retention.

Subscription loyalty models will likely expand, particularly in urban centers with higher disposable income. Industries like ride-hailing, streaming, and online food delivery will likely increase their use.

Fragmented but Intensifying Market

Indonesia's loyalty market is fragmented, with a mix of domestic and international players across sectors like retail, banking, e-commerce, and airlines. While established players such as Shopee, OVO, BCA, and Garuda Indonesia dominate, smaller players are entering niche segments, increasing competition. For instance, regional retail chains like Hypermart and Lotte Mart have launched loyalty initiatives to capture local market share.

Digital platforms are gradually replacing traditional card-based loyalty programs. Mobile-first programs driven by players such as GoPay and DANA are reshaping the competitive dynamics, especially in urban areas.

Type of Players in the Market

Key retailers like Indomaret and Alfamart and e-commerce platforms like Tokopedia dominate loyalty programs by offering cashback, discounts, and point-based rewards. These players leverage large customer bases and extensive networks to maintain a competitive edge.

Banks such as Bank Mandiri and Bank BCA operate loyalty programs linked to credit and debit card usage. Mobile wallet providers like OVO and GoPay have emerged as significant competitors, offering integrated loyalty features for digital payments.

Players like Garuda Indonesia's GarudaMiles have partnered with hotels, banks, and retailers to offer coalition programs. These collaborative programs attract high-value customers seeking flexible redemption options.

Startups and regional brands target specific customer demographics, such as premium shoppers or younger, tech-savvy consumers, to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

High Barriers to Entry

Established players like Shopee and OVO have already built strong customer bases, making it difficult for newcomers to attract users. Securing collaborations with merchants and service providers is critical, but established players often monopolize key partnerships.

The Indonesian loyalty market is characterized by numerous players across different industries, leading to fragmentation. For example, In retail, Indomaret and Alfamart dominate but compete with regional players.

In mobile payments, GoPay, OVO, and DANA are locked in intense competition, creating overlapping loyalty offerings.

Some consolidation is expected despite fragmentation as larger players acquire or collaborate with smaller competitors. For instance, GoTo Group (a merger of Gojek and Tokopedia) illustrates how consolidation can strengthen loyalty ecosystems.

Competitive Landscape Outlook

As customer expectations rise, players will increasingly adopt AI and big data analytics to enhance personalization. Companies failing to innovate are likely to lose market share to tech-driven competitors.

Collaboration between sectors, such as banking, retail, and e-commerce, will grow, driving the expansion of coalition programs. This trend is expected to further blur industry boundaries in the loyalty space.

Larger players are expected to acquire smaller competitors to expand their offerings and customer base. This will reduce market fragmentation and lead to the dominance of a few major players.

Regulatory Changes

The Personal Data Protection Act (PDP), enacted in 2024, requires businesses to enhance data protection measures. Loyalty programs must now ensure customer data is handled securely, affecting program design and execution.

Bank Indonesia has tightened regulations around e-money providers, mandating stricter compliance for mobile wallet-linked loyalty programs. This includes requirements for transparent reporting of loyalty benefits and redemption terms.

In late 2023, the government introduced measures to clarify the tax treatment of loyalty rewards, ensuring businesses accurately account for them in financial reporting. This has led to increased administrative burdens, especially for coalition programs.

