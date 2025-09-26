Remote Patient Monitoring Market Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035 | Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Reach $88 Billion by 2035, Growing at 25% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Software, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, Product/Software Purpose, Type of Business Model, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote patient monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2025 to USD 88 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the years, the incidence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, heart diseases, and cancer has risen significantly. In fact, a recent report from the Center for Managing Chronic Disease at the University of Michigan reported that over 50% of the US population is affected by some form of chronic disease. Consequently, there is an urgent need for frequent monitoring to manage disease indications.

However, some patients fail to report health issues to healthcare providers in time, which can lead to severe consequences and increased healthcare costs. In this context, remote patient monitoring has emerged as a potential solution for healthcare providers that enables them to monitor vital health signs in home care settings.

The initiation of the concept of remote patient monitoring system (RPM) started nearly 200 years ago in 1800s. However, it wasn't until the introduction of cloud computing that the domain evolved at a significant pace. In fact, remote patient monitoring system solutions were gradually integrated into mainstream healthcare, specifically during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. These advanced tools and software solutions enabled and eased monitoring of patient health significantly during that period. These advanced devices utilize AI and biosensors to monitor vital signs like oxygen levels, blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood glucose level, and other key signs in real time. Presently, several companies are focused on the development of remote patient monitoring systems.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the remote patient monitoring market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

At present, more than 170 players claim to have the required capabilities to offer remote patient monitoring solutions for use across a range of application areas.

Tools / software solutions for remote patient monitoring are being investigated across different types of software and are designed to target different therapeutic areas.

In order to gain a competitive edge, remote patient monitoring solution developers are actively undertaking initiatives to integrate advanced features in their respective solutions and affiliated offerings.

Over the years, industry players have established several deals to further advance the development / enable the improvement of their proprietary software solutions.

To support the ongoing innovation in this field, private and public investors have made substantial capital investments of worth USD 2.5 billion.

Given the favourable increase in demand for various remote patient monitoring solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 25%, till 2030.

The projected opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different areas of application, types of business model and key geographical regions.

Key Players in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

BioTelemetry

Braster

LeewayHertz

LifeWatch

Masimo

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Transtek Medical

Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the global remote patient monitoring market, focusing on key market segments, including type of software, application area, therapeutic area, product / software purpose, type of business model and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the global remote patient monitoring market, focusing on key market segments, including type of software, application area, therapeutic area, product / software purpose, type of business model and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of the companies engaged in providing remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software. Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of consultation tools and software.

A comprehensive evaluation of the companies engaged in providing remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software. Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of consultation tools and software. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of remote patient monitoring software, focusing on overview of the company, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of remote patient monitoring software, focusing on overview of the company, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the remote patient monitoring market.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the remote patient monitoring market. Funding and Investments: An in-depth analysis of the fundings raised by remote patient monitoring companies, based on relevant parameters, such as year of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, geographical analysis, most active players and most active investors.

An in-depth analysis of the fundings raised by remote patient monitoring companies, based on relevant parameters, such as year of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, geographical analysis, most active players and most active investors. Product Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of remote patient monitoring software, examining factors, such as supplier power and key product-related specifications.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of remote patient monitoring software, examining factors, such as supplier power and key product-related specifications. Cost Saving Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of cost saving potential associated with the use of remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software solutions, examining factors, such as number of patient visits and increase in efficiency by adoption of remote patient monitoring software solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of cost saving potential associated with the use of remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software solutions, examining factors, such as number of patient visits and increase in efficiency by adoption of remote patient monitoring software solutions. Case Study: An insightful discussion on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the remote patient monitoring software market, accompanied by information on the important initiatives that were undertaken by players to overcome the challenges faced due to the pandemic.

An insightful discussion on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the remote patient monitoring software market, accompanied by information on the important initiatives that were undertaken by players to overcome the challenges faced due to the pandemic. SWOT Analysis: An analysis of industry affiliated trends, opportunities and challenges, which are likely to impact the evolution of remote patient monitoring market; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, assessing the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software: Solution Providers Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

Players based in North America

BioTelemetry

LeewayHertz

Masimo

Players based in Europe

Braster

LifeWatch

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Players based in Asia-Pacific

Transtek Medical

6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

7. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Types of Funding

7.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers: Funding and Investment Analysis

8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

8.4. Product Competitiveness: Software as a Service

8.5. Product Competitiveness: Software as a System

9. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions: Overall Cost Saving Potential

10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers Market, 2021-2035

10.4. Distribution by Type of Area of Application

10.5. Distribution by Therapeutic Area

10.6. Distribution by Purpose of Software

10.7. Distribution by Type of Business Model

10.8. Distribution by Geography

11. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR BIOMARKERS MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring

11.3. Recuperative Initiatives of Key Players

11.4. Recuperative Strategies for Businesses

12. SWOT ANALYSIS

13. CONCLUSION

14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

AltumView System

