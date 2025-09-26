MasterQuant Launches AI Bot to Enhance Smarter Trading Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterQuant, a leading quant investment provider, has officially launched its new AI bot to enhance smarter trading strategies. The new technology is designed to help traders and institutions make more adaptive and data-driven decisions in the fast-paced global trading market. Rather than making speculative promises, the platform focuses on intelligence, efficiency, and transparency in execution.





The new trading bot has been in development for over 3 years by a team of data scientists and quantitative researchers. According to the team, this is a move away from traditional rule-based algorithms to a more advanced model based on neural networks and machine learning. By processing data across multiple asset classes, the crypto trading bot can analyze market data with high accuracy and speed.

Advancing Beyond Traditional Trading Models

With built-in machine learning, the AI bot performs real-time market analysis, helping to overcome the limitations of traditional trading tools that are often hindered by lagging indicators. This integration has made the platform more responsive and adaptive, allowing it to evolve with the market.

MasterQuant is launching at a time when AI bots are gaining traction in the financial industry. According to recent reports, the global market for AI-powered trading solutions is expected to grow significantly by 2030, driven by demand for automation, speed, and increased predictability.

The rise of the crypto trading bot reflects the industry’s move away from manual strategies to systems that can process high-frequency data streams and adapt to sudden market changes. While early bots were limited by static programming, new advancements in deep machine learning and neural networks are enabling platforms like MasterQuant to self-improve and recalibrate their performances.

This plays a key role in the cryptocurrency market, where 24/7 activity, high volatility, and constant news cycles create conditions that favour automation. With traders facing information overload, platforms like MasterQuant aim to be a digital partner that can process information more efficiently than humans can.

Bridging Institutional and Retail Trading

While large financial institutions are investing in machine learning for trading, accessibility has been a barrier for smaller traders. By offering an intuitive interface, customized quant investment plans , and customizable risk controls, MasterQuant aims to make advanced AI-driven tools accessible to a wider audience.

Institutional traders can use the platform’s SDKs to build their own strategies, while retail investors can use pre-built modules to make decisions. This dual approach is part of MasterQuant’s vision of inclusivity, where technology can scale across different levels of expertise and portfolio sizes.

Future Outlook of Quant Investing

MasterQuant is launching at a time when AI bots are being adopted across multiple industries. Analysts say more financial firms are turning to automation not only to capture alpha but also to meet compliance requirements, reduce operational risks, and ensure strategy execution.

As traditional finance and digital assets converge, trading bot solutions like MasterQuant will play a key role in bridging these ecosystems. The platform believes that by combining machine learning and advancing technology, it can build trust and resilience crypto space.

MasterQuant states that its future development roadmap includes updates to its neural network models, sentiment analysis, and expansion into additional asset classes. By keeping adaptability at the core of its roadmap, the company will stay ahead of the curve of quant investment. Sign up today and get a free $100 trial bonus to test the platform risk-free.

About MasterQuant

MasterQuant is a quantitative investment and trading platform powered by AI trading bots. The company’s mission is to make complex financial and trading strategies more accessible while being adaptable to changing market trends. Its crypto trading bot adjusts to shifts in sentiment and intraday volatility.

Media Contact:

Email: support@masterquant.com

Address: 45 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves risk, and there is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you exercise due diligence, including consulting with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47d19472-f90a-4e95-909e-8c73cb5076d8