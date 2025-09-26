Cearvol Launches Nano, the Nearly Invisible OTC Hearing Aid for Everyday Conversations

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many older adults, hearing loss isn’t just about what they can’t hear—it’s also the discomfort of wearing noticeable, bulky devices. Cearvol’s new Nano addresses this with a compact, nearly invisible design, simple one-button control directly on the charging case, and an affordable price that brings better hearing within reach. Designed to be “seen less, but felt more,” Nano lets users slip it in with ease, while families gain confidence that their loved ones can reconnect with everyday conversations naturally.





“Our vision has always been simple,” said Ken Zhu, founder of Cearvol . “We blend smart technology with human-centered design to create the best OTC hearing solutions that are stylish, easy to use, and powered by AI. More than improving hearing, our goal is to help people reconnect with the world and live with greater confidence—through clarity, comfort, and care.” At the heart of this vision is Cearvol’s mission: ensuring people with hearing loss enjoy equality in health, technology, and accessibility.

Human-Centered Design for Everyday Life





Picture this: a grandmother at Sunday dinner is finally able to follow every laugh and story of her family around the table. Meanwhile, a father at a busy café enjoys coffee with a friend, no longer straining to catch every word. Nano’s compact, nearly invisible design makes these moments feel effortless—without the distraction of bulky devices.

Ease of use matters most. Nano shifts all the fiddly controls from the device itself to the charging case— so say goodbye to awkward fumbling with tiny on-device buttons. With a single press, users can adjust volume, cycle through home, restaurant, or outdoor modes, and even manage hearing compensation levels. And to make it even easier, clear voice prompts guide each step, making adjustments simple and stress-free. Compared to traditional hearing aids, which rely on tiny, hard-to-reach buttons and vague beeps, Nano offers a far more user-friendly, intuitive experience from the very first use.

Families also appreciate the practicality. The compact charging case slips easily into a purse or travel bag, keeping Nano safe and clean with UV sterilization while it powers up. A quick 15-minute charge delivers 3 hours of use, while a full charge covers 17 hours, extended to over 54 hours with a case—perfect for everyday routines or a weekend trip.

For loved ones choosing Nano as a gift, it’s more than technology. It’s a way to give back connection, and the simple joy of hearing clearly—all in a device designed to be discreet and effortless.

Smart Inside for Clearer Conversations





Hearing assistance should do more than just make everything louder. Many hearing aids push sound in ways that feel harsh or overwhelming, but Nano takes a smarter approach. It offers three safe hearing levels tailored to different needs: a gentle lift for mild loss, a clear setting for moderate challenges, and a stronger but still safe option for more advanced hearing loss. Carefully balanced up to 30dB, Nano helps users hear clearly without straining their ears, offering a practical, user-friendly experience. Users can catch every word during a family gathering or enjoy a movie at home without distraction. With advanced noise reduction and effective feedback suppression, voices sound natural without the whistling often caused by hearing aids, whether in a quiet room or a lively restaurant.





Nano is also an FDA-registered over-the-counter hearing aid, giving families confidence in both safety and reliability. Combined with its discreet design and easy controls, it offers great value even for first-time users: a device that not only restores sound but also helps build confidence, connection, and everyday comfort.

Designed for Confidence, Built for Connection





With its compact form, intuitive controls, and hygienic UV charging case, Nano is discreet in daily use yet effective in helping users hear clearly. First-time users can operate it with ease, and it’s comfortable to wear throughout the day.

On August 26, Cearvol introduced Wave Lite—a stylish, AI-powered hearing aid with Bluetooth streaming and smart customization. Since its launch, Wave Lite has earned praise for its modern earbud-like design and seamless digital experience, appealing to users who value connectivity and advanced features. With Nano , Cearvol now serves a different audience: those who prefer an ultra-compact, nearly invisible device that keeps things simple while delivering clear, natural sound. Together, Wave Lite and Nano highlight Cearvol’s commitment to offering more choices—whether users want a connected lifestyle or a discreet, everyday solution.

Cearvol is a hearing health brand that blends smart technology with human-centered design. The company is committed to creating stylish, easy-to-use hearing solutions powered by AI. More than just improving hearing, their goal is to help users reconnect with the world and live more confidently—with clarity, comfort, and care.

