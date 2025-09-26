ARCIS Development Announces a New High of Real Estate Ventures Year in Georgia, Capitalizing on Steady Economic Growth

Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a rapidly expanding real estate market and continued economic growth, ARCIS Development proudly announces a record number of new projects in Georgia for this year. This accomplishment not only solidifies ARCIS Development’s position as a key market player but also underscores the country’s growing appeal as a prime destination for real estate investment. With the nation poised for steady advancement – bolstered by projections from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and National Statistics Service (GeoStat) reporting an impressive GDP increase – ARCIS Development is primed to meet surging demand from both local and international investors.





A stunning panorama of vibrant Batumi, often referred to as the “Las Vegas of the Black Sea,” showcasing the city’s bustling skyline and dynamic waterfront that continue to attract investors and tourists alike.

Backed by strong endorsements and close collaborations with leading national financial institutions, ARCIS Development continues to expand its 10-year footprint in Georgia blending quality, innovation, and sustainability to meet the demands of a growing global investor base. Such partnerships highlight the trust and confidence placed in ARCIS’s capability to deliver innovative, high-quality projects that cater to both the local population and international investors.





Georgia: A Thriving Hub for Real Estate Investment

Recent data supports Georgia’s rising profile on the global investment map. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country’s economy is predicted to grow by 6% in 2025 despite global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges, with prospects for even higher growth driven by the development of eco-friendly transport and energy networks. Furthermore, the National Statistics Service (GeoStat) reports that Georgia’s GDP grew by an impressive 8.3% in the first half of 2025, with a 6.3% rise in June alone compared to the previous year. Such figures illustrate a resilient and vibrant economy, offering fertile ground for real estate ventures.





A Legacy of Excellence: ARCIS Development

Since its launch in 2016, ARCIS Development has built an impressive track record, with over 25 projects completed and 650+ satisfied clients. Drawing on more than 10 years of industry expertise, the company has carved out a reputation for delivering exemplary investment experiences in Georgia. Notable developments such as Dighomi Hills, Lisi Heights, Mtatsaminda View, Okrakana View, Landmark, Mountain Gate, and River Tower demonstrate ARCIS’s vision of combining quality, innovation, and sustainability.

“Our mission from day one has been to make investing in Georgia seamless," says an ARCIS Development spokesperson. “By offering end-to-end support from property selection and legal guidance to after-sales services and property management – we ensure clients can confidently invest and prosper in one of the Caucasus region’s most dynamic markets.”





Comprehensive Services and Future Outlook

Continuing its commitment to simplifying the investment journey, ARCIS provides a range of integrated services:

Property Management: Ongoing leasing, maintenance, and revenue optimization.

After-Sales Services: Long-term client care, ensuring satisfaction and peace of mind well beyond the signing of contracts.

Real Estate Development: A project portfolio steeped in innovation, meeting diverse market and investor needs.

Arcis Hospitality: Tailored travel and accommodation options for international clients, further easing the investment process.

As Georgia’s real estate market evolves, ARCIS is poised to remain at the forefront. With strategic collaborations, inclusive projects, and a vision of delivering unparalleled value, ARCIS Development stands ready to leverage Georgia’s promising economic environment, offering lucrative opportunities for those looking to invest, relocate, or simply enjoy the country’s vibrant culture and spectacular landscapes.





Serving the Full Spectrum of Investors

Beyond its broad portfolio, ARCIS Development prides itself on catering to a diverse range of clients – from established global investors seeking multi-million-dollar ventures, to families, couples and individuals looking for welcoming communities, all the way to first-time buyers taking their first steps into the property market. This inclusive approach reflects ARCIS’s core belief that Georgia holds opportunities for everyone, regardless of budget or background.

“Whether you’re a seasoned real estate investor or exploring the market for the very first time, our team goes the extra mile to ensure a smooth, transparent, and rewarding experience,” says an ARCIS Development representative. “Our goal is to open the doors of Georgia’s thriving real estate sector to people from all walks of life, and we’re proud of how our services consistently meet this promise.”









A sweeping aerial perspective of the thriving neighborhood in Tbilisi where ARCIS Development is headquartered, reflecting the company’s deep roots in Georgia’s rapidly expanding capital city.

About ARCIS Development



ARCIS Development is a Georgia-based real estate developer committed to delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and administrative projects. Founded in 2016, ARCIS targets investors worldwide by offering seamless property acquisition experiences that prioritize quality, innovation, and sustainability. With over 25 projects completed, more than 650 satisfied clients, and strong partnerships with leading national banks, ARCIS Development continues to shape the future of real estate in Georgia.

