SayVo AI Unveils Next Evolution of its AI Sales Representatives for Enterprise-Grade Sales Engagement

Toronto, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SayVo AI has unveiled the next evolution of its AI-powered sales representatives, now delivering enterprise-grade scalability and seamless integration into modern sales pipelines. Built to mirror the strengths of a client’s ideal employee, these AI reps engage leads, handle objections, and close deals with consistency around the clock.

Closing the Sales Response Gap

Time-to-response has become one of the most decisive factors in whether a lead converts into a paying customer. Research shows that leads contacted within five minutes are 21 times more likely to become customers compared to those reached after 30 minutes. Yet, the reality is that businesses often fall behind. The average response time for many businesses stretches to 47 hours – nearly two full days of silence. During this gap, prospective buyers often move on and competitors seize the opportunity.

SayVo addresses this critical gap by ensuring businesses can respond instantly and continuously. The AI agents sustain engagement with prospects and follow through until a deal closes. SayVo enables companies to capture attention at the moment when prospects are most interested, dramatically improving the likelihood of conversion.

Built to Mirror the Ideal Employee

SayVo differentiates itself by offering AI that behaves like employees rather than static software. Each AI sales rep is modeled after a client’s unique business needs, culture, and customer journey.

“Our goal with SayVo is to make AI a seamless extension of a sales team, not just another tool,” said Arman Zolmajd, Founder of SayVo AI. “By tailoring each AI representative to a client’s unique culture and customer journey, we help businesses maintain the human feel of sales conversations while ensuring consistency and speed.”

In addition to sales representatives, SayVo also develops AI-powered receptionists and customer support agents, extending the same model of consistency and transparency across multiple-customer-facing roles.

Key capabilities include:

Persistent Follow-Up: Automated outreach across calls, SMS, emails, and other channels, designed to re-engage prospects until they reach a decision.

CRM Integration: Direct connections to existing systems like HubSpot, Salesforce, Go High Level, and Zoho that log every call, organize pipelines, and provide full transparency into sales activities.

Transparent Oversight: Every interaction is tracked and visible, allowing businesses to review conversations, refine messaging, and ensure compliance.

End-to-End Employee Functions: Beyond making calls, AI agents update CRMs, send texts and emails, and manage follow-ups with the accountability of a real employee.

This approach moves far beyond task automation. It establishes AI as a consistent presence in the sales cycle – reliable, scalable, and capable of managing complexity at a level previously reserved for trained human representatives.

Expertise and Seamless Integration

SayVo’s platform reflects the combined strength of technical leadership, tailored onboarding, and a commitment to positioning businesses at the forefront of sales innovation. Guided by its Chief Technology Officer, a former Deloitte AI consultant, the system integrates into existing operations while meeting the rigorous standards of enterprise-grade performance and compliance.

Each AI agent is built from the ground up, fully customized to the clients requirements while blending in SayVo’s proven best practices.

Adoption is supported with a high-touch, white-glove process. SayVo’s team works closely with businesses to configure each AI representative for seamless integration into their workflows, ensuring the technology feels natural. Dedicated support continues beyond implementation, helping organizations refine performance, adapt strategies, and maintain alignment as their operations evolve.

Redefining Sales with AI Employees

SayVo represents a shift in how organizations approach sales. Instead of adopting disconnected automation tools, businesses can now rely on AI-powered representatives. This combination of speed, persistence, and transparency allows companies to maintain control over their pipeline while scaling performance. By bridging the gap between interest and action, SayVo positions businesses to capture opportunities at the very moment buyers are ready to engage.

Companies interested in learning more about SayVo’s AI-powered sales representatives can visit https://sayvo.ai/.

About SayVo AI

SayVo AI is an artificial intelligence company helping businesses convert leads into customers with AI-powered sales representatives. Designed to act like digital employees, SayVo AI integrates seamlessly into pipelines, ensuring consistent engagement, transparent oversight, and scalable performance.



