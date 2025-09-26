KBR, Inc. (KBR) Faces Securities Class Action Amid TRANSCOM Contract Termination–Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new class-action lawsuit is targeting KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR), alleging the company made misleading statements to investors in the weeks leading up to the abrupt cancellation of a major military contract. The suit, Norrman v. KBR, Inc., et al., No. 4:25-cv-04464 (S.D. Tex.), was filed after the company’s stock plunged following the termination of a multi-billion-dollar deal.

Class Period: May 6, 2025 – June 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 18, 2025

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Securities Class Action:

The legal action seeks to represent shareholders who purchased KBR securities between May 6, 2025, and June 19, 2025. It claims that KBR executives provided a falsely optimistic outlook on a crucial partnership just as it was on the verge of collapse.

The litigation stems from the Department of Defense U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) canceling its global household goods contract with HomeSafe Alliance LLC, a joint venture led by KBR. The decision, announced on June 20, 2025, caused KBR shares to fall over 7% as investors reacted to the loss of a contract valued at up to $20 billion over a potential nine-year term.

The suit highlights a key discrepancy: on May 6, 2025, during its Q1 earnings call, KBR assured investors that the HomeSafe partnership was "strong" and "excellent" and that the company was "very confident in the future of this program."

However, just weeks later, on June 19, 2025, HomeSafe disclosed that TRANSCOM had terminated the contract for cause. The termination reportedly came after months of operational issues, including chronic delays, missed pickups, and a rise in complaints about damaged goods. The complaint alleges that KBR was aware of TRANSCOM’s material concerns but chose to conceal them from investors. The lawsuit argues that this misrepresentation led to the significant financial losses suffered by shareholders.

“We’re focused on whether KBR may have intentionally misled investors about the true status of the relationship with TRANSCOM and the contract,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

