Deadline Alert: Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming November 3, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QMCO) securities between November 15, 2024, and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR QUANTUM INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual financial report for the fiscal year 2025 as it is “reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.”

On this news, Quantum’s stock price fell $1.00, or 10.03%, to close at $8.97 per share on June 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 8, 2025, Quantum announced that its third quarter 2024 financial statements “should no longer be relied upon” due to “deficiencies in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures that constituted material weaknesses.” The Company further disclosed that the affected financial statements would be restated to show a new decrease of approximately $3.9 million in revenue.

On this news, Quantum’s stock price fell $0.14, or 1.79%, to close at $7.66 per share on August 11, 2025.

Then, on August 18, 2025, Quantum disclosed that its CEO would be resigning from the role after only five months in the position.

On this news, Quantum’s stock price fell $0.61, or 8.2%, to close at $6.83 per share on August 19, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 3, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.