MEDIA ADVISORY: Parents at Lynnwood P.S. Stage Walk-In Protest Over Ignored Concerns

WHAT: Parents and guardians at Lynnwood Heights Jr. P.S. will stage a walk-in protest to demand that the TDSB Supervisor, Rohit Gupta, acknowledge and respond to their repeated appeals.

WHEN: Monday, September 29, 2025 at 8:30am

WHERE: Lynnwood Heights Junior Public School (50 Southlawn Dr, Scarborough, ON M1S 1J1)

WHO: Parents / guardians of Lynnwood Heights, community members and advocates for inclusive education

WHY:

Families say their concerns have been ignored by TDSB Supervisor Rohit Gupta, who has ignored repeated outreach. Parents argue that the issue reflects a broader silencing of voices in Scarborough Agincourt, where many families are non-native English speakers. They are calling for accountability, cultural sensitivity, and an immediate halt to decisions that harm children’s education.

