Matrixport Obtains Financial Services Licence in Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City SAR

Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrixport, one of the world’s leading all-in-one digital asset financial services platforms, today announced that it has been granted a Financial Services Licence (“FSL”) by the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (“GMCA”).



This achievement underscores both Matrixport’s pioneering role in regulated digital finance and Gelephu Mindfulness City’s (“GMC”) emergence as a new global hub for next-generation financial innovation.



Expanding Regulated Digital Asset Services



The FSL authorizes Matrixport to provide a comprehensive suite of regulated services in and from GMC, including:



- Structured Products tailored for global investors



- Real-World Asset (RWA) offerings linking traditional markets with digital finance



- Prime Brokerage Services for institutional clients



- Virtual Asset Custody Solutions with institutional-grade safeguards



This positions Matrixport as an important player in the GMC financial services and digital asset ecosystem, which aims to serve the region with trusted, transparent and regulatory compliant products and services.



Commitment to Local Talent and Growth



As part of its expansion strategy, Matrixport will recruit and train Bhutanese professionals, integrating them into its GMC operations. By combining international expertise with local talent development, Matrixport aims to foster knowledge transfer, capacity-building, and long-term economic benefits for Bhutan.



John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, said: “Securing an FSL in GMC is both a privilege and a responsibility. We see Bhutan and Gelephu as a strategic base for innovation, compliance, and regional growth. Matrixport is committed to contributing to GMC’s vision of becoming a globally trusted financial and technology hub, while also nurturing Bhutanese talent as part of our team.”



HB Lim, Managing Director (Financial Services) at GMCA, commented: “The GMCA congratulates Matrixport on receiving its FSL to operate as a regulated financial services company. Matrixport’s expansion demonstrates the immense opportunities offered by GMC to serve the region with next-generation virtual asset financial services. Its commitment to hiring and mentoring Bhutanese talent aligns with GMC’s mission to create jobs, transfer skills, and develop future leaders in Bhutan’s financial services sector.”



A Shared Vision for the Future of Finance



Looking ahead, Matrixport plans to establish dedicated GMC offices, expand its regulated offerings, and play a central role in building a resilient digital financial ecosystem that benefits not only Bhutan but also the wider South Asia region.



This partnership between Matrixport and GMC symbolizes a new chapter in global digital finance—where regulatory clarity, technological innovation, and inclusivity converge to create sustainable economic growth.



About Matrixport



Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.



As a Group and through its local subsidiaries, Matrixport has received the Trust or Company Service Provider / Money Lender Licenses in Hong Kong, and the FINMA Asset Management License in Switzerland. The company operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland’s FINMA SRO-VFQ. Additionally, Matrixport's subsidiary, Fly Wing, has received the MPI License from MAS in Singapore. It was also recognized by CB Insights as one of the “50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies” and featured in the Hurun “2024 Global Unicorn List.”



Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com



About Gelephu Mindfulness City

The Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) Special Administrative Region (SAR) is a pioneering initiative creating an urban environment in the southern plains of Bhutan centred around mindfulness, sustainability and innovation. The SAR under the guidance of His Majesty The King integrates traditional Bhutanese values, internationally accepted legal frameworks, cutting-edge design and technology and harnesses the Kingdom’s abundant green power to serve as a global exemplar of holistic development. Please visit www.gmc.bt or contact invest@gmc.bt for more information.



* Bhutanese citizens based in Bhutan with at least 1-3 years of experience in the areas of Anti-m Money Laundering / Know-Your-Customer compliance, Transaction Monitoring, Blockchain Surveillance and Analytics, or Finance, and who are interested to apply for these roles in Matrixport’s GMC business, can send an email with their CVs to GMC at jobs@gmc.bt



https://www.gmc.bt/news/matrixport-obtains-financial-services-licence_pchbz



