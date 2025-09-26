Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes today announced its newest community, Crestwood Ranch, is coming soon to Las Vegas, Nevada. This exclusive community will offer just nine new luxury homes situated on estate-sized home sites in an intimate enclave designed for serene living. Crestwood Ranch will be located at W Azure Drive and N TeePee Lane in the northwest area of Las Vegas. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale later this year.

Crestwood Ranch will offer a selection of three exquisite single-story home designs up to 4,200 square feet with the option for RV gates or RV garages and multigenerational living spaces. Expansive home sites of up to half an acre allow for stunning outdoor living spaces perfect for gatherings with family and friends. Situated close to Clark County schools and to plentiful outdoor recreation, Crestwood Ranch offers a serene lifestyle with easy access to abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment.





Toll Brothers customers will be able to create spaces that reflect their unique style at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are excited to introduce Crestwood Ranch, where homeowners can enjoy their very own desert oasis with luxurious, spacious living within a private and tranquil setting," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "With just nine expansive home sites and exceptional home designs, this community will offer a truly unique lifestyle in Las Vegas."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Crestwood Ranch, call (855) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/LasVegas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

