New Fisher House Dedicated in Little Rock

Little Rock, Arkansas, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fisher House was dedicated today at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock, Arkansas by Medical Center Executive Director Dr. Michael Moore, and Fisher House Foundation Trustee and retired Marine Lt. Gen. Martin Steele. Rep. French Hill and Department of Veterans Affairs representative, Dr. Mark Koeniger, M.D., Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services, also shared remarks about the impact the Fisher House will have for Veterans and their families.

“The opening of the Little Rock Fisher House reflects VA’s unwavering commitment to caring for the whole Veteran and their family,” said Koeniger. “By providing a warm, welcoming home during times of medical care, we honor the service of Veterans and help ease the burden on their loved ones. This Fisher House is a testament to the strength of community partnerships and the shared promise to support those who have given so much to our nation

The new home is the first Fisher House in the state of Arkansas, and it will support Veterans and their families from Arkansas, the surrounding region, and beyond.

“We have been eagerly looking forward to this day since we broke ground more than 15 months ago,” said Moore. “We are grateful to the Fisher House Foundation, and we are incredibly excited to open this new facility’s doors to Veterans and their families from the surrounding region.”

The 14,500+ sq. ft. Fisher House will provide lodging for Veteran families at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones while they receive medical care. At full occupancy, this home away from home will provide possible total savings of up to $650,000 in lodging costs per year.

“This Fisher House will allow Veterans and their loved ones to remain together during times of need,” said Steele. “We are deeply grateful to our community and partners from Arkansas and beyond who made this home possible, a true testament to our shared commitment to those who have served.”

The new Little Rock VA Fisher House has 16 wheelchair-accessible suites; a spacious kitchen; large communal living, dining, and family rooms; a laundry room; and a shared patio. The home was gifted to the VA upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

This Fisher House is part of a network of more than 100 homes located across the country, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. Planning is underway for a new house in Montrose, New York; a second house in Pittsburgh, PA; and a replacement house in West Palm Beach, FL.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: United Rentals, Men’s Wearhouse, Anderson Corporation, Enterprise Mobility Foundation, Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Inc., Vehicles for Veterans, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

###

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of more than 100 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $650 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About the VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System

The VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System is one of the largest and busiest VA medical centers in the country. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

