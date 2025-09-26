Opal Homes Group with Keller Williams on the Water Reports Market Performance and Expands Operations to Croatia

SARASOTA, FL, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opal Homes Group with Keller Williams on the Water continues to reinforce its dominance in the Sarasota real estate market as one of the region’s most trusted and successful teams. With over $250 million in closed volume, 650+ families served, and recognition within the top 1% of Sarasota-Manatee agents, Opal Homes Group consistently delivers results that exceed expectations. Sellers achieve the best possible sale price, terms, and conditions, while buyers benefit from a 5-star concierge experience guided by Sarasota-born and raised local experts with unmatched community insight and a global reach.

What sets Opal Homes Group apart?

Top 1% of Listing Teams – Over $250 million in closed volume, 650+ clients served, and 200+ 5-star reviews. Faster Sales – Listings sell in just 40 days on average, compared to 93 days across the Sarasota market. Higher Returns – Consistently achieving a 99% list-to-sold price ratio, compared to 95% regionally. Award-Winning Team – Recognized by Newsweek as one of Florida’s Top Realtors in 2025, ranking in the Top 125 out of 218,000 agents statewide. Proven Leadership – Founder Patrick Brogley has been ranked the #1 Listing Agent for 8 consecutive years at the Venice Area Board of REALTORS® and Keller Williams on the Water, and remains in the top 1% of REALTORS® in Greater Sarasota. Global Reach – Powered by Keller Williams, the #1 real estate company worldwide, with 180,000+ agents in over 55 countries.

In the U.S., 1 of every 5 homes is sold through a Keller Williams agent. Full Representation – Operating as a fiduciary through Single Agency, Opal Homes Group provides full disclosure, complete confidentiality, loyalty, and obedience, with the goal of securing the very best sale price, terms, and conditions.



How do Sarasota’s local experts at Opal Homes Group deliver on these promises?

Relentless Prospecting – Their local experts go beyond the MLS to uncover zoning details, upcoming developments, off-market opportunities, and property history. Powerful Database – They leverage one of Sarasota’s largest buyer/seller databases, managed by their team of local experts, to connect clients to opportunities faster. Local Connections – As Sarasota natives with over 100 years of combined experience, their local experts tap into trusted relationships and deep community ties to open doors that others cannot. Targeted Marketing – Their local experts execute precision-driven campaigns, staging, professional photography, videography, MLS exposure, and syndication across 750+ global platforms, including Zillow, Redfin, Realtor.com, and Keller Williams’ worldwide network. Excellence, Mastery, Dedication – Led by local experts who know the Sarasota market intimately, their mission is to deliver a world-class 5-star experience, secure the best results, and help clients build lasting equity and generational legacies.





What is happening in the Sarasota-Manatee real estate market?

According to local Sarasota-Manatee housing data the Opal Homes Group has determined that only 31% of single family homes were affordable to 50% of the US population. Median sale prices surged: Sarasota County rose from $265,000 in 2019 to $405,000 in 2025;

Manatee County climbed from $279,000 to $408,000 in 2025. Market shift: By Q4 2024, the region officially entered a buyer’s market, with pricing corrections that began in Q3 2022 and continued through to 13,000+ active listings in Q1 2025—the highest level since 2010. Luxury resilience: More than $21.7 billion in luxury real estate has closed since 2020, with a record $845 per sq. ft. in Q4 2024.

Why do Sarasota’s local experts say demand remains strong?

Florida gained over 1 million residents between 2019–2024, ranking #1 nationally in net migration. Sarasota continues to attract buyers with turquoise beaches, cultural vibrancy, and waterfront living. Local experts highlight that the City of Sarasota’s per-capita income is 36% higher than the U.S. average, while its median age of 53.8 reflects strong demand from affluent retirees and investors.





Is Opal Homes Group expanding internationally?

Yes. While Sarasota remains the foundation of their business, Opal Homes Group has strategically expanded into the luxury real estate market of Croatia. In partnership with Anamarija Vidovic, a licensed realtor and native of Split, their team of Sarasota and Croatian local experts now brings a world-class service standard to the Dalmatian Coast, connecting clients to two of the world’s most desirable coastal markets.

Where can clients learn more?

■ www.opalhomesgroup.com ■ sales@opalhomesfl.com ■ 941-387-6383 | 941-361-9031