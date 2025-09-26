LP Consulting, LLC. Celebrates Troy Kidder's Remarkable Spotify Milestone

Nashville, TN, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LP Consulting, LLC., a leader in the music consulting industry, proudly announces a significant achievement by one of its clients, Troy Kidder. Based in Destin, Florida, Kidder has successfully broken into the top 5% of all artists on Spotify, surpassing 1,500 monthly listeners. This milestone is a testament to his enduring talent and dedication to his craft.

At 61, Troy Kidder exemplifies that it is never too late to embark on a new career path. With a rich background as an educator and creative storyteller, Kidder has seamlessly transitioned into the music industry, crafting songs that resonate with audiences across different generations. His journey is an inspiring narrative of passion and perseverance.

"Troy's achievement is a remarkable example of how dedication and talent can lead to success at any stage of life," said Larry Pareigis, CEO of LP Consulting, LLC. "His ability to connect with listeners through his music is truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to support him on this exciting journey."

Kidder's music, characterized by its heartfelt lyrics and engaging melodies, continues to gain traction, drawing in new listeners and fans. His recent success on Spotify marks a new chapter in his musical journey, as he builds momentum with fresh music and live performances.

As Kidder continues to expand his reach, LP Consulting, LLC. remains committed to supporting his artistic endeavors. The company, known for its expertise in consulting independent music artists, startup record labels, and major labels, is dedicated to helping artists like Kidder achieve their dreams.

For more information about Troy Kidder's music and upcoming performances, visit his Spotify page.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/bJIPbMcaY3U