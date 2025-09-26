NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynch Carpenter is formally retracting the press release issued at 9:37 am EST on September 25, 2025 entitled Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in PNC Data Breach. This retraction is based on representations by counsel for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., that no cybersecurity event occurred. Accordingly, Lynch Carpenter has terminated its investigation at this time.
