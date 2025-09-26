Coherent Unveils Next-Generation Multi-Rail Technology With Breakthrough Performance for Optical Transport

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced major upgrades to its Multi-Rail technology platform, delivering greater efficiency, scale, and speed for the next era of optical transport networks.

At the heart of the platform is a new Dynamic Gain Equalizer (DGE) that combines C and L bands in a single compact module. This unique product doubles the transmission bandwidth while cutting footprint by 20%, enabling hyperscale operators to grow capacity without adding equivalent racks, power, or cooling.

Coherent also advanced its Optical Channel Monitoring (OCM), reducing scan times by half and supporting up to 32 monitoring points per module. With faster provisioning and more visibility, operators gain the agility to expand networks more efficiently.

“As demand for optical communications accelerates, Coherent continues to push the boundaries of scale and efficiency,” said Madhu Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President – Telecommunication Transport at Coherent. “By combining our semiconductor and wavelength-management expertise, leveraging our unique technology platforms in advanced InP and GaAs semiconductor fabrication and our strong LCoS Wavelength Selective Switch and Dynamic Equalizer fabric, we are setting new benchmarks for bandwidth and power efficiency, all with in-house manufacturing for unmatched reliability.”

Coherent is working with leading network equipment manufacturers to integrate these advances into transmission systems, with sampling expected in late 2026.

A live demo of the next-generation Multi-Rail technology will be showcased at ECOC 2025, Booth C3124, where attendees can see firsthand how Coherent is shaping the future of optical transport.

