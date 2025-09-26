Elliott Broidy Commends Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Courageous UN Speech, Calls Out Antisemitism, Terrorism, and Western Appeasement

Boca Raton, FLA, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elliott Broidy, Chairman and CEO of Broidy Capital Holdings, LLC, today praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his forceful and morally upright address before the United Nations General Assembly.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered a courageous and righteous speech that spoke truth to the world,” said Broidy. “He made clear that the great moral challenge of our time is to confront antisemitism and terrorism — not to appease it, as too many Western governments, including Australia, Britain, Canada, and France, are choosing to do by recognizing a Palestinian state that does not exist and, after October 7, should not.”

Since the horrific Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023 — a day marked by murder, rape, and taking of hundreds of hostages — Israel has demonstrated extraordinary resolve and achievements. It has neutralized Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, crippled Hamas and Hezbollah by eliminating key leadership and infrastructure, and weakened the Houthis in Yemen, another Iranian terror proxy.

All these remarkable successes have created a new opportunity for diplomatic breakthroughs in the region. Yet, instead of recognizing these victories over terror and the prospect of a better future, many in the international community have effectively, and shamefully, taken the side of Israel’s enemies.

Elliott Broidy echoed Netanyahu’s powerful condemnation of the false charges of “genocide” and “famine” leveled against Israel as modern iterations of the medieval blood libel:

“Netanyahu was right to bring attention to these outrageous, antisemitic calumnies, which in previous versions led directly to pogroms and mass murder. In fact, Israel goes out of its way to protect and feed Palestinian civilians. The lies that say otherwise serve no purpose except to demonize Israel and to fan the flames of antisemitism. They are profoundly dangerous. In my recent op-ed in the Washington Examiner, I called for an end to this destructive ‘genocide’ canard,” Broidy said.

Elliott Broidy also condemned the spectacle of diplomats walking out before Netanyahu made his remarks:

“This utter disrespect for and deafness toward Israeli concerns is precisely the same rejectionist mentality that has always blocked peace between Israelis and Palestinians. You can’t have dialogue if one party is uninterested in listening to the other, and actively seeks its destruction. The scene at the UN today, while entirely predictable, was a disgrace,” he said.

Broidy underscored the importance of strong American leadership in supporting Israel:

“Unlike the cowards in office in countries like Canada and France, President Donald Trump has consistently stood shoulder to shoulder with Israel. American planes joined Israel in its campaign to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. President Trump is demonstrating exactly the kind of leadership the free world needs in this fight. The contrast with other Western leaders, buckling before the antisemitic mobs, couldn’t be starker.”

About Elliott Broidy

Elliott Broidy is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with a career spanning four decades. As Chairman and CEO of Broidy Capital Holdings, he has invested in over 160 companies across multiple industries. Since 9/11, his investments have focused on companies in the public safety and national security sectors. Through his philanthropic efforts, he has supported numerous organizations dedicated to countering hate and extremism, including ARCHER at House 88, The Simon Wiesenthal Center-Museum of Tolerance, The Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), the George Washington University Program on Extremism, and StandWithUs.