Built for Life Financial Agency highlights the evolving role of financial strategists as essential guides helping families navigate mounting economic challenges while building meaningful legacies. The Annapolis-based firm emphasizes that modern financial planning extends beyond traditional wealth management to encompass comprehensive life strategies that align money with personal values.

With American credit card debt exceeding $1.13 trillion and 37 percent of adults unable to cover a $400 emergency, according to Federal Reserve data, families are seeking financial guidance that addresses both immediate needs and long-term security. Financial strategists are responding by developing frameworks that integrate faith, family, fitness, and finance into cohesive planning approaches.

"Families are not just looking for someone to shuffle numbers on a spreadsheet," explained Bill Korman, Founder and CEO of Built for Life Financial Agency and author of The 168 Game. "They want a guide who understands their struggles and their goals, someone who can help them align money with meaning. That is what financial strategists are called to do."

The shift toward values-driven financial planning represents a fundamental change in how advisors approach client relationships. Rather than focusing solely on investment returns and portfolio management, strategists now help families create comprehensive plans that encompass life insurance, retirement strategies, and debt elimination while maintaining focus on personal wellness and purpose.

Financial strategists are increasingly utilizing advanced tools, such as Visionary Flow Solutions CRM, to streamline both financial planning and business operations through AI-powered automation. This technology enables advisors to provide more personalized service while maintaining the human connection that distinguishes strategic financial planning from automated robo-advisors.

The importance of this holistic approach is reflected in recent data from the FINRA Foundation's National Financial Capability Study, which found that 53 percent of U.S. adults experience anxiety when thinking about their finances. Families working with financial strategists report increased confidence, better emergency preparedness, and stronger long-term planning capabilities.

Industry leaders recognize the significance of combining financial planning with time management principles. "Owning my time has always been one of the keys to my success. The 168 Game gives readers strategies to go beyond management and truly own their time," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder of PHP Agency and Valuetainment.

Korman brings perspective to this evolving field, drawing on his 20-year Navy career and experience leading one of PHP Agency's top offices, which had more than 760 agents, before establishing Built for Life Financial Agency. His approach demonstrates how strategic planning creates both freedom and a lasting legacy for families.

The agency's methodology emphasizes education and empowerment alongside traditional financial services. By helping clients understand the connection between time ownership and financial success, strategists enable families to make informed decisions that reflect their values and goals.

Built for Life Financial Agency specializes in indexed annuities and comprehensive life insurance solutions, including indexed universal life, term life, return-of-premium term life, and no-medical exam policies. The firm's commitment to personalized service and client education distinguishes its approach in an increasingly automated financial services landscape.

Bill Korman is a decorated Navy Chief veteran, serial entrepreneur, and financial strategist dedicated to helping families reclaim both time and wealth. He is the founder of Built for Life Financial Agency, Co-Founder of Visionary Flow Solutions, Founder of Bill Korman's Mindset Revolution, Co-Founder of Korman Elite Holdings, Founder of Korman Dominion Alliance, Founder of a non-profit, Their Voice Global Warriors, and an international bestselling author of The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management. Korman lives in Centreville, Maryland, with his wife Kimberly, their four children, and their granddaughter.

