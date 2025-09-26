Conquer & Win Celebrates 14 Years as the only Vancouver Dating Coach Offering Live Demonstrations

Vancouver, BC , Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquer & Win, Vancouver’s premier dating coaching company, proudly celebrates 14 years in business as Western Canada’s only men’s dating coach showing men how to meet women offline, doing live demonstrations with real women—not models.





Conquer & Win Founder Eddy Baller

Founded in 2011 by Eddy Baller, Conquer & Win has always stood apart as Vancouver’s only in-person, hands-on dating coaching exclusively for men. Unlike matchmaking services or online-only advice, Conquer & Win provides one-on-one training, live feedback, and real-world experience where clients learn by talking to real women—and often get dates while training.

Basically, an expert wing-man who guides & supports clients through every step of the process.

With dating apps losing steam and many users burning out, more men are seeking genuine face-to-face connections. Conquer & Win Coaching delivers exactly that—real-world, in-person training that helps men meet women naturally.

Fourteen Years of Transformative Coaching

For over a decade, Conquer & Win has helped hundreds of men in Vancouver and around the world break through social anxiety, overthinking, and dating frustration. The coaching program focuses on live traiing with real women—on what to say, how to approach, how to build chemistry—instead of theory.

“Rather than just offering advice, we walk with our clients, both literally and figuratively, as their live wing-man showing men what to do every step of the way” says Eddy Baller, head coach at Conquer & Win. “What matters most is the transformation: men going from dateless to confident, from being stuck to getting their ideal relationships with great women.”

What Makes Conquer & Win the Best Vancouver Dating Coach

100% One-on-One Coaching : Every program is personalized and private, ensuring clients get undivided attention and guidance tailored to their unique challenges.

: Every program is personalized and private, ensuring clients get undivided attention and guidance tailored to their unique challenges. In-Person Coaching with Live Feedback : Clients are coached in real settings—coffee shops, streets, and social venues—so they gain real-world confidence where it actually counts. And most clients get dates while training.

: Clients are coached in real settings—coffee shops, streets, and social venues—so they gain real-world confidence where it actually counts. And most clients get dates while training. Structured Programs for Lasting Results : From short intensive bootcamps to long-term mentorships, programs are designed to take men step-by-step from anxiety and hesitation to confidently connecting with attractive women.

: From short intensive bootcamps to long-term mentorships, programs are designed to take men step-by-step from anxiety and hesitation to confidently connecting with attractive women. End Results That Matter : Clients consistently learn how to overcome approach anxiety, start conversations naturally, get phone numbers, set up dates, and ultimately get into meaningful long-term relationships.

: Clients consistently learn how to overcome approach anxiety, start conversations naturally, get phone numbers, set up dates, and ultimately get into meaningful long-term relationships. Authenticity Over Gimmicks: Coaching emphasizes genuine attraction, social intelligence, and natural confidence—not pickup lines, tricks, or scripted routines.

Looking Ahead: Celebrating 14 Years with a Book Launch

As part of its 14th year milestone, Conquer & Win is preparing to launch a new book by Eddy Baller: How Intelligent Men Find Love Offline: Meet Women Without Apps.

This book distills more than a decade of real-world coaching into a step-by-step system for men who want to break free from endless swiping and finally connect with women in real life. Readers will discover:

How to confidently start conversations anywhere that turn into dates, without gimmicks or awkward lines

How to use natural body language and social awareness to spark attraction

The mindset shifts that eliminate approach anxiety and hesitation

How to move smoothly from first meeting to first date, and from dating to long term relationships

With How Intelligent Men Find Love Offline, men everywhere can access the proven strategies that have transformed the lives of Conquer & Win clients for 14 years.

Alongside the book release, Conquer & Win will continue expanding its one-on-one mentorships, immersive bootcamps, and online coaching options. The mission remains unchanged: helping men build confidence, meet the women they want, and create lasting connections.





NEW BOOK: How Intelligent Men Find Love Offline

About Conquer & Win

Conquer & Win is Vancouver’s only in-person dating coaching service for men. Founded by Eddy Baller in 2011, the company provides hands-on, personalized training to help clients master attraction, build confidence, overcome anxiety, and get into meaningful relationships. For more information, visit conquerandwin.com.

Contact

Eddy Baller

Founder & Lead Coach, Conquer & Win

Email: eddy@conquerandwin.com

Website: https://www.conquerandwin.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/rwCO3kz9aYY