Saison Technology International and Vectara Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Conversational AI Solutions

SAN MATEO, CA – September 25, 2025 – 7:00 AM Pacific Time , Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- –Saison Technology International, a global leader in data integration solutions, and Vectara, the trusted platform for agentic retrieval augmented generation (RAG), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver innovative conversational AI solutions to their global customers, allowing for human-like conversations between users and systems by leveraging hybrid search, advanced re-ranking, precision retrieval and modern agentic RAG to enable seamless communication between human and machine.

Vectara provides a language-agnostic end-to-end RAG service, offering enterprise AI agents grounded with a RAG foundation, and Guardian Agent enforcement. The Vectara platform empowers new conversational experiences with industry-leading accuracy, mitigating and correcting hallucinations and providing high-precision results, alongside ironclad security and granular access control.

“Many businesses have tried but failed with first-generation AI-driven customer service tools – such as traditional rules-based chatbots and co-pilot style assistants – because of these tools’ lack of flexibility, inability to understand intent and frequently incorrect outputs, all of which result in a lack of trust and slowed adoption of modern digital assistant workflows,” said Masa Maruyama, CEO of Saison Technology International. “We’re partnering with Vectara because they have a proven, end-to-end agentic RAG platform with the level of flexibility, trust and control that enterprises need.”

Saison Technology International is well recognized in regulated industries and offers robust and reliable data integration solutions and managed services to more than 10,000 customers worldwide for on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments. Saison specializes in connecting fragmented systems and unifying operational data across legacy and cloud platforms, ensuring that data and insights are instantly available where needed to empower people, inspire strategy, and transform businesses.

“Most modern AI chatbots hallucinate on a regular basis, negatively impacting brands and customer experiences,” said Eva Nahari, Chief Product Officer of Vectara. “This prevents organizations from fully utilizing the power of AI to provide next-level customer experiences and limiting their ability to scale and move agents into production. At the same time, fragile, old school rules-based systems are leaving enterprises – and their customers – behind.”

Nahari continued, “Our close collaboration with Saison Technology International gives our customers flexible, modern data integration and robust, reliable ingestion alongside a conversational AI platform that corrects hallucinations in real time. Our joint solution connects any enterprise system or data source, from legacy mainframes to the latest data pipelines, with a governed and high-accuracy agentic system, bringing even the most sensitive environments and organizations into the modern era of customer service experiences.”

A Powerful Combination of AI Technologies to Revolutionize Customer Support Experiences

Together, Saison Technology International and Vectara will go to market combining Saison Technology’s essential data integration capabilities and expertise with Vectara’s powerful conversational AI platform. This synergy will enable businesses to deploy conversational AI solutions that are grounded in accurate, real-time enterprise data, leading to more intelligent and delightful user experiences, improved efficiencies, and faster time-to-realized-value for AI. The partnership addresses the growing complexity of manufacturing environments and other industries by providing a comprehensive solution for modern data integration and explainable, governed AI. This partnership aims to help business organizations to fast track their AI initiatives, safely, and at scale.

The Saison and Vectara solutions are a great combination to transform customer support with AI agents, ensuring that service is available to customers in a consistent, reliable and economical manner and can help to address critical support needs. Benefits include:

Scalable support operations

Efficient issue resolution

Seamless engagement across communication channels

Anticipatory user experiences

With faster ticket resolution, higher volumes of cases deflected, and more efficient and streamlined case management across human and non-human workflows, organizations are able to faster deliver on their KPIs and other metrics that matter to their stakeholders.

About Vectara

Vectara provides an enterprise-grade platform for building AI assistants and agents with extraordinary accuracy. As an end-to-end Agentic Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) service, deployed on-prem, in VPC, or utilized as a SaaS, Vectara delivers the shortest path to a correct answer or action, while mitigating hallucinations and providing high-precision results. Vectara provides secure and granular access controls and comprehensive explainability, allowing companies to avoid risks and provide iron-clad data protection. Vectara deploys Guardian Agent technologies to dynamically course direct agentic workflows gone off the rails and provides a new level of AI governance and trust. Visit www.vectara.com for more information.

About Saison Technology

Saison Technology (TYO: 9640) has helped more than 10,000 global enterprises move critical information, streamline data flows, and automate processes to instantly put knowledge where it is needed. Knowledge empowers people, inspires strategy, and transforms businesses and markets. In the right hands, in the right place, it is much more than a set of facts. Knowledge is a force that can inspire innovation, drive profits, and affect positive change. For more information, please visit https://saison-technology-intl.com.