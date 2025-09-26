NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC) (the “ Company ”) today announced that the annual meeting of the stockholders of the Company (the “ Annual Meeting ”) was duly held on September 26, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time wherein the only proposal to be voted on by stockholders of the Company was a proposal to adjourn the annual meeting to September 29, 2024 at 10:00 A.M., Eastern time, or at such other time, on such other date and at such other place to which the meeting may be postponed or adjourned (the “ adjourned meeting ”). That proposal was approved by the requisite number of stockholders.

The purpose of the adjournment is to amend the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting with a Proxy Supplement to supplement the Proxy Statement with certain new and/or revised information relating to the adjourned meeting as follows:

● Change in Terms for Extension . Proposal No. 1 of the Proxy Statement originally provided that if the Extension Amendment Proposal is approved and the Charter Extension becomes effective, within five business days of the date of the Annual Meeting, the Sponsor (or one or more of its affiliates, members or third-party designees) (the “Lender”) would make an initial deposit into the Trust Account in an amount equal to the lesser of (i) $0.015 for each outstanding share of Public Stock after giving effect to the Redemption, and (ii) $100,000, in exchange for a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note issued by the Company to the Lender. The initial deposit would extend the deadline for completing the Business Combination to October 30, 2025. For each subsequent monthly extension approved by the Board after September 30, 2025, an additional deposit equal to the initial deposit would further extend the deadline by one month, up to the Charter Extension Date.

The Proxy Supplement changes the amount to be deposited into the Trust Account each month to an amount equal to $0.035 multiplied by the number of public shares of the Company that are not redeemed in connection with the Meeting.

Payment of Other Taxes Prior to Distributions from the Trust Account. As of September 26, 2025, the redemption price per share was approximately $11.68, after factoring for withdrawals for taxes as described below, based on the aggregate amount on deposit in the Trust Account of approximately $27,915,602 as of September 26, 2025 (including interest not previously released to the Company to pay its franchise and income taxes), divided by the total number of then outstanding shares of the Company’s publicly held stock. With respect thereto, and in accordance with the terms of the Trust Agreement, the Company advises its stockholders that prior to making any redemption distributions from the Trust Account related to the annual meeting, the Company intends to withdraw interest from the Trust Account in order to pay its estimated income and franchise taxes through September 30, 2025 in their entirety as estimated below.

Trust Balance as of September 26, 2025 (including accrued but unpaid interest) $ 27,915,602 Amounts to be withdrawn for Tax Obligations $ (127,217 ) ) Estimated Trust Balance After Tax Withdrawal $ 27,788,384 Estimated Amount Per Share After Tax Withdrawal $ 11.68 ((based on 2,379,616 shares of common stock subject to redemption

The Company does not intend to extend the redemption deadline and does not intend to solicit additional proxies. Any request for redemption, once made by a stockholder, may be withdrawn at any time. If a stockholder has previously submitted a request to redeem its shares of Class A Common Stock in connection with the Meeting and would like to reverse such request, such stockholder may make such request by contacting the Company’s transfer agent at the following address:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

One State Street Plaza, 30th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Attn: SPAC Redemption Team

Email: spacredemptions@continentalstock.com

TBMC Contact:

Yosef Eichorn

Chief Development Officer

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

(646) 747-9618

info@trailblazermergercorp.com