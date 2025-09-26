Insta Graphic Systems to Support Partners at Printing United Tradeshow

Cerritos, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, CA September 26, 2025 - -

Insta Graphic Systems, a manufacturer of heat transfer press machines and custom heat transfers, will participate in the Printing United trade show, October 22-24, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, supporting partner companies demonstrating heat press applications at multiple exhibition booths.

The company will showcase its heat press technology through partner demonstrations at three major vendor booths during the industry event. Mimaki USA Inc. will feature DTF and sublimation applications on Insta Heat Press machinery at booths 1255 and 1555. FOREVER GmbH will demonstrate DTF applications using Insta equipment at booth 3086, while Epson America, Inc. will showcase DTF and sublimation applications on Insta heat press machinery at booth 3970.

"Our participation at Printing United represents our commitment to supporting our partners and demonstrating the versatility of our heat press solutions across different applications," said a spokesperson for Insta Graphic Systems. "By collaborating with industry leaders like Mimaki, FOREVER, and Epson, we can showcase how our equipment integrates seamlessly with various heat transfer technologies, from DTF to sublimation."

The demonstrations come as the heat transfer industry continues to evolve with new technologies. Insta Graphic Systems recently launched a new DTF heat transfer system, addressing growing demand for direct-to-film applications in the custom apparel and promotional products sectors. The system represents the latest advancement in the company's 60-year history of heat press innovation.

Printing United serves as a comprehensive showcase for printing technologies, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and industry professionals from across the graphics, apparel decorating, and industrial printing sectors. The event features educational sessions, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities for attendees exploring the latest developments in printing and heat transfer technologies.

Insta Graphic Systems offers a complete range of heat press solutions, including its Manual Heat Press line designed for businesses requiring hands-on control and precision. These machines provide operators with direct control over pressure, temperature, and dwell time, making them particularly suitable for custom applications and small-batch production runs.

"Walking the show floor allows us to engage directly with customers and partners while observing industry trends firsthand," added the spokesperson. "This approach helps us better understand market needs and continue developing heat press solutions that meet evolving industry requirements."

Insta Graphic Systems manufactures heat transfer press machines and custom heat transfers for various applications, including team sports apparel, performance wear, industrial workwear, and medical devices. The company operates manufacturing, repair, research and development, and customer support facilities in the United States, providing technical expertise and service to customers worldwide. With machines designed for durability and consistent performance over 20-year lifespans, the company serves businesses ranging from startup operations to large-scale production facilities.

Recent News: Insta Graphic Systems Unveils Retro-Chic Flex Glitter Heat Transfer for Vibrant Fashion Innovation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dRcbW7_00w

###

For more information about Insta Graphic Systems, contact the company here:



Insta Graphic Systems

Media Relations

(562) 526-7802

sales@instagraph.com

https://www.instagraph.com/

13925 E. 166th Street

Cerritos, CA 90703-2431