Family Legacy of Mama Ninfa Continues With Houston Growth Including Kirby and 610

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Tiempo Cantina honors the legacy of Mama Ninfa Laurenzo through its newest location at 2360 S Loop W, Kirby and 610, maintaining the Tex‑Mex tradition that began in 1973 when she changed her tortilla factory into the Original Ninfa's restaurant.

The Laurenzo family, led by Roland and Domenic, operates multiple El Tiempo sites across Houston while preserving the recipes and service standards Mama Ninfa established more than five decades ago. The Kirby and 610 location adds convenient access near NRG‑area venues while serving the same scratch‑made fajitas, house‑made tortillas, and margaritas that made Mama Ninfa a Houston dining icon.

El Tiempo's expansion reflects the continuing influence of Mama Ninfa's culinary contributions, including her role in introducing fajitas to American diners and establishing the Tex‑Mex dining format that spread nationwide. Family members have maintained her method of hospitality and scratch cooking across their Houston restaurants, welcoming both first‑time visitors and regulars who seek the familiar flavors and service that defined her original Navigation Boulevard location. The group shares updates about hours, menus, and special events through public channels and storefront notices to help guests plan visits that honor the family tradition.

The new Kirby and 610 site broadens access to Mama Ninfa's culinary legacy while supporting pre‑ and post‑event dining patterns near major roadways and venues throughout the city. Each El Tiempo location maintains the quality standards and menu staples that trace back to her original restaurant, where she personally greeted guests and oversaw kitchen operations.

The family continues to welcome diners as part of their extended community, keeping alive the warmth and attention to detail that made Mama Ninfa a respected figure in Houston's restaurant history and a symbol of the city's culinary diversity.

About El Tiempo Cantina

El Tiempo Cantina is a family-owned Tex‑Mex group founded in 1998 by Roland and Domenic Laurenzo in Houston, continuing “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo’s culinary legacy. Recognitions include features in Visit Houston and local media, with locations across Greater Houston serving fajitas, house‑made tortillas, and margaritas.

