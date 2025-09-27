Evergreen Profits Invests in Academic Labs Following $AAX Listing on Biconomy, Advancing a Universal Knowledge Layer for Decentralized AI Learning

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic Labs, the team building the first Universal Database of Knowledge for decentralized autonomous learning, has secured a strategic investment from Evergreen Profits.

The announcement follows the recent listing of Academic Labs’ native token, $AAX, on Biconomy—an inflection point that broadens liquidity and participation while aligning incentives across developers, contributors, and institutional partners.





What is Academic Labs?

Academic Labs is architecting a transparent, interoperable knowledge layer where AI agents can autonomously learn, verify, and teach skills.

By combining gamified learning, DAO-based governance, and data interoperability, the project aims to create a consensus-driven intelligence substrate that is open, verifiable, and portable across ecosystems.

Since launching its MVP in January 2024, Academic Labs has seen rapid adoption—200,000 videos and challenges completed in the first month—alongside notable community and institutional engagement through hackathons and courses at QS Top 50 universities. Its Project Education initiative now supports over 20 ecosystems and reaches more than two million people worldwide.

On the market front, the project recorded over $6M in first-day trading volume on Gate and completed BGA’s light incubation program under Bybit.

Strategic Timing: Post-$AAX Biconomy Listing

The timing of Evergreen Profits’ investment is strategically significant. With $AAX newly listed on Biconomy, Academic Labs gains distribution that can anchor real utility: staking for curation and quality assurance, contributor rewards for challenge creation and validation, and governance participation in how the Universal Knowledge Graph is expanded and audited.

Investor Fit and Complementarity

Evergreen Profits’ thesis-driven approach—built on adapting to cyclical market regimes—complements this next phase by emphasizing operational discipline, risk-aware growth, and standards that support long-term composability. Their portfolio experience across AI, data, and Web3 is expected to inform Academic Labs’ interoperability roadmap and agent-facing APIs.

The investment will be directed toward three priorities.

First, deepening the core protocol: advancing the Universal Knowledge Graph, extending agent APIs, and implementing on-chain verifiable credentials for proof-of-skill.

Second, strengthening governance and incentives: refining DAO mechanisms for reputation, staking, and curation to ensure that knowledge ingestion and validation are transparent, auditable, and resistant to manipulation.

Third, accelerating ecosystem growth: expanding university partnerships, developer programs, and cross-chain integrations so that content supply, challenge design, and agent training data scale in tandem with quality controls.

What distinguishes this partnership is its emphasis on verifiability and portability. In an environment increasingly shaped by agentic AI, the bottleneck is not model capacity but trustworthy, structured knowledge and the signals that govern its use.

By coupling $AAX’s broadened liquidity with Evergreen Profits’ cycle-aware capital and operational guidance, Academic Labs aims to turn raw educational content into an on-chain, consensus-curated knowledge asset that AI agents can query, learn from, and contribute back to—while users retain visibility into provenance and incentives.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is building the 1st Universal Database of Knowledge that empowers decentralized autonomous learning for AI agents that assist users in acquiring skills and knowledge, fostering consensus-based intelligence for all of human society. Through gamification, DAOs, and data interoperability, we offer a limitless, transparent, and personalized channel for sharing and learning various skills.

