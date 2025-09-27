AI Anywhere, Anytime: GreenBitAI Unveils Libra, the World's 1st Offline-Capable Local AI Agent

POTSDAM, Germany, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBitAI, a global leading provider of localized AI technology solutions, today officially announced the launch of Libra AI Agent. Libra is the world’s first lightweight AI Agent capable of running fully locally and offline, designed specifically for professional document generation with enterprise-level precision in both content and formatting.

At a time when most AI applications rely heavily on the cloud — exposing users to privacy risks and rising costs — Libra introduces a groundbreaking operational paradigm for AI Agents. Leveraging GreenBitAI’s pioneering expertise in advanced low-bit neural network technology, Libra delivers high performance on consumer-grade devices, enabling users to access expert-level document generation without compromising privacy or cost.

Three Core Highlights

1. Professional-Grade Document Generation: Expert-Level Precision and Formatting



Libra is purpose-built for professional documentation, supporting the entire workflow from logical structuring and content creation to formatting and design. With unmatched accuracy and advanced formatting capabilities, it delivers output on par with human experts. Libra’s use cases span financial reports, academic papers, legal briefs, and medical documentation, where precision and compliance are paramount.

2. Fully Localized Operation: Stable Even Offline



Powered by GreenBitAI’s advanced low-bit large model technology, Libra runs smoothly on standard laptops and desktops such as a MacBook. In local mode, it maintains reliable performance even in fully offline environments. All data remains on the device, meeting the stringent security and regulatory compliance requirements in industries such as finance, healthcare, and law.

3. Lightweight and High-Performance: Reduced Costs, Enhanced User Experience



Through innovative model compression, Libra reduces model size by over 75% without sacrificing accuracy. This dramatically lowers deployment and operational costs while ensuring a seamless AI Agent experience on consumer-grade devices.

Multi-Expert Collaboration & Key Use Cases

Libra features a multi-domain expert collaboration mode, enabling complex document workflows through intelligent task allocation and orchestration. Rather than being just an assistant, Libra acts as a professional AI team working alongside the user.



Typical use cases include:

Financial Services : Investment reports, risk assessments, compliance documentation

: Investment reports, risk assessments, compliance documentation Healthcare : Clinical case analysis, medical research papers, diagnostic reports

: Clinical case analysis, medical research papers, diagnostic reports Legal Services : Contract review, legal opinion drafting, case study analysis

: Contract review, legal opinion drafting, case study analysis Academic Research: Research papers, experimental data analysis, literature reviews

Executive Quote

Dr. Haojin Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of GreenBitAI, stated:

“We believe that AI is only truly trustworthy when it is fully under the user’s control. Libra addresses critical challenges of privacy and cost while marking the beginning of the localized AI Agent era — a key milestone for democratizing AI technology while ensuring trustworthiness.”

Market Impact and Strategic Significance

According to authoritative industry research, The AI Agents market is projected to reach US$7.63 billion in 2025 and grow to US$50.31 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research cited by DemandSage. The document generation software market, meanwhile, is expected to grow from around US$3.59 billion in its base year to US$8.58 billion by 2034, according to a report by Fundamental Business Insights. Despite this growth, today’s cloud-reliant solutions carry high costs and privacy concerns. Libra’s localized model offers enterprises a secure, flexible, and near-zero marginal cost alternative.



The launch not only delivers compliance breakthroughs for data-sensitive industries such as finance, healthcare, and law, but also extends advanced AI capabilities to regions with limited connectivity — driving the global democratization of AI.

Product Launch and Roadmap

Libra AI Agent will enter its beta phase on September 26, 2025, opening access to everyone. The official release is planned for the coming months, with ongoing feature expansion including multi-language support, industry-specific templates, and API integration.



Building on Libra, GreenBitAI aims to establish a comprehensive localized AI ecosystem, leveraging collaboration with the open-source community and enterprise clients to continuously evolve its solutions and make AI Agents a daily productivity tool for both businesses and individuals. For a limited time, new users can enjoy a two-week discount offer. Please visit the official website for details.

About GreenBitAI

Founded in 2023 by a team from the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) for Computer Systems Engineering in Germany, GreenBitAI is a global pioneer in low-bit neural networks and model optimization. The company is dedicated to enabling powerful AI models to run efficiently on consumer-grade devices, providing users worldwide with secure, flexible, and cost-effective AI solutions.

YouTube Video link：https://youtu.be/uCMDRjjMFFs

Contact: Dr. Haojin Yang, info@greenbit.ai