HII Successfully Completes Builder’s Sea Trials for Destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully completed builder’s sea trials for guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128), marking a major milestone in the construction of the second Flight III destroyer built at Ingalls. The trials were conducted over several days in the Gulf of America, and tested the ship’s engineering, navigation, and combat systems to ensure readiness for the future acceptance trials and eventual delivery to the U.S. Navy.

“The Ingalls and Navy team worked diligently to get DDG 128 ready for sea, and I want to recognize the team’s determination in reaching this major milestone,” Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG Program Manager Ben Barnett said. “Their efforts reflect the urgency we all share in delivering these ships with the highest quality and technological advancements needed to support the U.S. Navy fleet and to protect our national security.”

During builder’s trials, the Ingalls test and trials team completed a full range of hull, mechanical and electrical tests, as well as Flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar array testing. These tests are designed to validate critical system performance and ensure the ship meets or exceeds Navy requirements.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-successfully-completes-builders-sea-trials-for-destroyer-ted-stevens-ddg-128/.

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers represent the next generation of surface combatants for the U.S. Navy and incorporate a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. Upgrades include the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System required to keep pace with the threats well into the 21st century.

Ingalls has delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy including the first Flight III, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), in June of 2023 and currently has five Flight IIIs under construction including Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), Sam Nunn (DDG 133) and Thad Cochran (DDG 135).

Earlier this month, HII announced that the company would be partnering with several shipyards and fabricators in multiple states to grow its throughput and meet the requirements of increased demand for ships by the U.S. Navy. This effort included Ingalls Shipbuilding selecting outfitted structural units for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to be constructed, inspected and accepted at partner locations and later delivered to Ingalls for final integration.

As the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships, destroyers for the U.S. Navy for over 86 years. To learn more about the DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer program at Ingalls visit: https://hii.com/what-we-do/capabilities/guided-missile-destroyers/arleigh-burke-class/.

